Hong Kong Independent Commission Against Corruption: Code For Integrity: ICAC hosts first-ever hackathon to leverage youth innovative power in graft fight

HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coding4Integrity Hackathon", co-hosted by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) for the first time, concluded last Friday (September 19) on a high note in Cyberport, Hong Kong. The five-day flagship event brought together young talents from 14 Asian countries and regions to compete in designing digital solutions to fight corruption, harnessing the combined strengths of young people, information technology and international collaboration with a view to advancing the anti-corruption cause.

Among distinguished guests officiating at the grand finale today were the ICAC Commissioner, Mr Woo Ying-ming, the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, and representative from the UNODC, Ms Bianca Kopp. For the first time, Mr Woo and Professor Sun were introduced on stage in an artificial intelligence (AI) generated video and through an AI chatbot developed by the ICAC to interact with the audience.

"The Hackathon is more than a competition. It is the first joint project of the ICAC, the UNODC, and the IAACA to promote the use of digital tools in corruption prevention. To fight against the global challenge of corruption, we must build integrity into the very systems we rely on, just like a strong code in technology. The solutions created for this event will be shared with anti-corruption agencies across Asia, so that today's ideas could bring changes to tomorrow," Mr Woo said.

Professor Sun commended the innovative solutions of the young minds. "Hong Kong continues to thrive on innovation and cross-border partnerships as an international IT centre. Today's event shows how innovation can drive progress in society and promote integrity across regions through collaboration." Professor Sun noted.

Full support from industry professionals, tertiary institutions and ACAs

The flagship event attracted an audience of over 250 representatives from Consuls General in Hong Kong, government officials, representatives of public bodies, ACAs in different countries and regions, local IT professionals, university students and industry players. It also garnered the support from all participating ACAs, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, various local technology firms and eight local tertiary institutions.

Competing in the Hackathon were 14 teams respectively from Brunei, Georgia, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Macao SAR, Malaysia, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan. After a round of energetic pitching, the three-member team from Macao SAR was awarded the championship by a professional judging panel comprising representatives from the ICAC, the UNODC, the Digital Policy Office, the Cyberport, the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited, and the Young Barristers' Committee. The winning team will also be invited to present their solution on integrity procurement and share their experience in a special event at the 11th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption taking place in Doha, Qatar in December.

Apart from the gold, silver and bronze awards, the Hackathon also featured two special awards adjudicated by live audience polling. The Macao team won the "Friend of Hong Kong" award, which was presented by Mr Wang Jian, Director-General of the Department of International Organizations and Conferences of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

In the past four days, participants had the opportunity to deepen their understanding of corruption prevention through digitalisation by visiting major local corporations, including the Data Studio of the MTR Corporation Limited and the Experience Centre of the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation. They also visited leading technology enterprises in the Greater Bay Area to learn about the Country's advanced innovations and compliance culture.

Participants also had the opportunity to tour around and explore Hong Kong. These activities not only enriched cross-cultural exchange but also grounded the Hackathon's global theme in a tangible setting, showcasing the success of Hong Kong's sustained anti-corruption efforts over the past half-century.

