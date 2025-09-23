Anzeige
23.09.2025
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
23.09.2025 05:54 Uhr
2025 World Manufacturing Convention Scheduled for September 20-23 in Hefei, Anhui

HEFEI, China, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) is an internationally recognized gathering endorsed by the State Council to advance China's diplomatic initiatives and promote Anhui's outreach and collaboration with global stakeholders. Scheduled for September 20-23 in Hefei, Anhui Province, this year's convention will focus on the theme "Intelligent Manufacturing for a Better Future". Slovakia will participate as the Guest Country of Honor, while Henan Province will serve as the Guest Province of Honor, designations highlighting their special role in this year's program. Key activities will include an opening ceremony, keynote sessions, major investment matchmaking sessions, an exhibition showcasing manufacturing achievements under the 14th Five-Year Plan, business and supply chain networking events, and press briefings.

2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC)

A series of official reports, including the 2025 Top 500 Chinese Manufacturing Enterprises, the Development Report on Ten Key Areas in Building a Manufacturing Powerhouse, and the Digital Transformation Capability Level of Manufacturing Industry (2025), will be unveiled at the event. These publications will provide insight into China's approaches and perspectives on advancing global manufacturing. The convention is structured around four flagship events, six investment matchmaking sessions, and 23 specialized programs. Ten comprehensive exhibition zones will showcase national and provincial achievements under the current Five-Year Plan, illustrating progress across multiple areas.

Active participation and community engagement remain central to the World Manufacturing Convention. This year's event will highlight Anhui's "6178" modern industrial framework-comprising six core industries, ten strategic growth sectors, seven emerging fields, and eight high-value service industries. The convention aims to strengthen international cooperation and investment opportunities, while also supporting modernization of traditional industries, expansion of new industry clusters, and development of next-generation technologies. To date, 932 preliminary agreements have been reached, with an anticipated investment value of RMB 424.6 billion, demonstrating a strong commitment to practical cooperation and measurable results.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779305/2025_World_Manufacturing_Convention__WMC.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2025-world-manufacturing-convention-scheduled-for-september-2023-in-hefei-anhui-302563815.html

