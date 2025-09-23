Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.09.2025 11:30 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2025 World Manufacturing Convention Scheduled for September 20-23 in Hefei, Anhui

HEFEI, China, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) is an internationally recognized gathering endorsed by the State Council to advance China's diplomatic initiatives and promote Anhui's outreach and collaboration with global stakeholders. Scheduled for September 20-23 in Hefei, Anhui Province, this year's convention will focus on the theme "Intelligent Manufacturing for a Better Future". Slovakia will participate as the Guest Country of Honor, while Henan Province will serve as the Guest Province of Honor, designations highlighting their special role in this year's program. Key activities will include an opening ceremony, keynote sessions, major investment matchmaking sessions, an exhibition showcasing manufacturing achievements under the 14th Five-Year Plan, business and supply chain networking events, and press briefings.

2025 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC)

A series of official reports, including the 2025 Top 500 Chinese Manufacturing Enterprises, the Development Report on Ten Key Areas in Building a Manufacturing Powerhouse, and the Digital Transformation Capability Level of Manufacturing Industry (2025), will be unveiled at the event. These publications will provide insight into China's approaches and perspectives on advancing global manufacturing. The convention is structured around four flagship events, six investment matchmaking sessions, and 23 specialized programs. Ten comprehensive exhibition zones will showcase national and provincial achievements under the current Five-Year Plan, illustrating progress across multiple areas.

Active participation and community engagement remain central to the World Manufacturing Convention. This year's event will highlight Anhui's "6178" modern industrial framework-comprising six core industries, ten strategic growth sectors, seven emerging fields, and eight high-value service industries. The convention aims to strengthen international cooperation and investment opportunities, while also supporting modernization of traditional industries, expansion of new industry clusters, and development of next-generation technologies. To date, 932 preliminary agreements have been reached, with an anticipated investment value of RMB 424.6 billion, demonstrating a strong commitment to practical cooperation and measurable results.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779305/2025_World_Manufacturing_Convention__WMC.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2025-world-manufacturing-convention-scheduled-for-september-2023-in-hefei-anhui-302564257.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.