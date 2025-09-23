Anzeige
23.09.2025 07:06 Uhr
Typhoon HIL Expands Global Footprint with New Office in Japan

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Typhoon HIL, the global leader in ultra-high-fidelity Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) solutions for intelligent digital power, today announced the opening of its new office in Yokohama, Japan. The expansion strengthens Typhoon HIL's ability to collaborate closely with customers and partners in Japan, providing dedicated local engineering and technical support, thus enabling engineers to accelerate development in power electronics and industrial applications, e-Mobility, grid modernization, and academia.

Typhoon HIL expands its presence with a new office in Yokohama, Japan.

"Opening our office in Japan is a key step in Typhoon HIL's journey," said Nikola Celanovic, CEO of Typhoon HIL. "We're committed to hyper-personalized support for our customers across the region with HIL solutions and HIL-based digital twins that cater to their specific needs and accelerate innovation, while strengthening ties with Japan's leading companies, research organizations, and academic institutions."

Being on the ground in Japan enables Typhoon HIL's teams to co-create with customers and partners. "Our goal is to make HIL technology more accessible and more broadly applicable in industry and academia, thus enabling our customers to deploy HIL and HIL-based digital twins across the entire product lifecycle," saidIvan Celanovic, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer.

With global headquarters in Somerville, Massachusetts, and offices worldwide, the new Japan location is the latest milestone in Typhoon HIL's global expansion. It reinforces the company's mission to empower engineers with reliable, high-performance, end-to-end HIL and Model-Based Engineering (MBE) technology, while serving as a trusted partner for mission-critical solutions that evolve with their business.

About Typhoon HIL
Typhoon HIL is the market leader in ultra-high-fidelity Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) solutions for intelligent digital power, accelerating innovation in power electronics, e-Mobility, and grid modernization applications. Our vertically integrated solutions unlock value across the product lifecycle, enabling customers to accelerate time to market while reducing costs and enhancing quality. Committed to technical and business excellence, our mission is to engineer and promote environmentally sustainable power technologies that scale. www.typhoon-hil.com

Media Contact
Dovlyn Curtis
Global Marketing Director
Typhoon HIL
+1 (800) 766-3181
marketing@typhoon-hil.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777553/Typhoon_HIL_Yokohama_Japan.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/typhoon-hil-expands-global-footprint-with-new-office-in-japan-302561741.html

