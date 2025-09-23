Segway Brings Together Leading Global Key Partners to Shape the Future of Micro Mobility

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway, a global leader in micro-mobility, powersports, and consumer robotics, successfully hosted the 2025 Segway Micro Mobility Global Key Partners Conference on September 18-19 at its flagship factory in Changzhou, China. Under the theme "Lead the Ride, Shape the Future", the event brought together leading distributors and retail partners from across the globe to strengthen strategic collaboration, showcase breakthrough innovations, and explore new growth opportunities in the fast-evolving micro-mobility industry.

The two-day conference highlighted Segway's unwavering commitment to pioneering sustainable, smart transportation solutions. Guests were invited to experience the company's latest electric kick-scooters, electric bikes, and specialized SSV and UTV models, while also touring Segway's intelligent factory, R&D laboratories, and experience stores. These immersive activities offered partners firsthand insight into the company's world-class research, manufacturing, quality control, and retail capabilities.

"We always placing user needs at the center of innovation. Our clear goal is to deliver safer, smarter, and more comfortable products through continuous technological advancement," commented by Vincent Chen, President of Segway-Ninebot.

"Today, our diversified product matrix spans multiple scenarios, from the high-performance GT series and long-range flagship Max G series, to the ZT series designed for complex terrains, and the F and E series tailored for everyday urban commuting," said Chen.

By sharing best practices, exchanging insights, and exploring consumer needs, the company and its partners are laying the foundation for long-term collaboration and mutual growth.

"We are confident in supporting our dealer partners, driving regional growth together, and building a win-win business ecosystem," said Johnny Zhang, CMO of Micro-Mobility, Segway. "Looking ahead, we will increase our marketing investments in key global markets to clearly convey our brand values of being Young, Reliable, Professional, and Innovative."

For Segway-Ninebot, the Changzhou event underscored the importance of global cooperation and local market responsiveness in shaping the next chapter of micro-mobility. With its robust product roadmap and expanding partnerships, the company continues to chart a clear path toward a smarter, greener future of transportation.

About Segway

Segway transformed micromobility in 1999 with the revolutionary Personal Transporter, igniting global curiosity about the future of personal transportation. With a mission of "Simply Moving", Segway is dedicated to simplifying how people and goods move, improving efficiency, and enhancing the overall experience of everyday life. Today, as the global leader in micromobility solutions, Segway's offerings have evolved far beyond its origins. From e-kickscooters and GoKarts to e-bikes, powersports vehicles, and personal robots, Segway is pioneering the future of mobility with breakthrough technology, delivering innovative products that redefine the way we move.

