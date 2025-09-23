The leading global IROPS company strengthens its presence in the European market with a new VG Lounge at Heathrow Airport Terminal 2, dedicated to disrupted passengers

Delays, cancellations, overbooking, misconnections and even diversions every year, millions of travellers are affected by flight disruptions. In this scenario, a truly distinctive Italian company is leading the way globally in the management of irregular operations. Serving over 100 airlines and ground handling agents Value Group offers real solutions to travellers all over the world: as a trusted leader in IROPS management the company positions itself as an all-in-one partner, providing 360° assistance to passengers andtaking care of hotel accommodation, transfers and refreshment in case of denied boarding attributable to the airline.

New VG Lounge at London Heathrow Airport Terminal 2

Operating in 433 airports worldwide, the leading global IROPS company now reinforces its presence in the UK market with the opening of a new VG Lounge at London Heathrow Airport, dedicated to supporting disrupted passengers. The exclusive Value Layover Lounge located landside on the ground floor of Heathrow's Terminal 2, is designed to enhance the customer experience during disruptions, setting a new benchmark in passenger care. Value Group offers comprehensive passenger assistance, combining cutting-edge technology with a personal touch to ensure exceptional customer service.

In these high-stress situations, in-person assistance and dedicated lounges help passengers feel genuinely cared for. The layover lounges are comfortable spaces where passengers are met and greeted by Value Group airport staff, while the company works to find the best recovery solution.

"Our goal is to turn a discomfort into a pleasant experience. We are the only company in the world offering this dedicated service, introducing a new standard in disruption management" said Thomas Sergnese and Daniele Bocchieri, Co-CEOs of Value Group. "We support our airline and ground handling partners by delivering a seamless passenger experience through clear, effective communication and innovative solutions. With a robust network of hotel and transport partners, we efficiently manage disruptions of any scale".

Value Group is committed to revolutionizing the management of irregular operations across its entire global network. This UK launch follows the success of its established lounges across major European hubs, including Milan Malpensa (MXP), Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), and Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS).

More locations across the UK to open later this year.

