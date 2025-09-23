The cell was fabricated with a 2.3 nm-thin layer of gallium oxide, a silver busbar aimed at improving charge collection and silicon nitride anti-reflection coating. It was encapsulated within a watertight 3D-printed box to ensure impermeability.Scientists from the Multidisciplinary Core Institute for Future Energies (MCIFE) in South Korea have fabricated a polycrystalline solar cell using a semiconductor-water interface that reportedly improves light absorption, while reducing surface reflection and offering protection from environmental damage in underwater environments. The cell was fabricated ...

