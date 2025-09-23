PioCreat 3D: PioCreat Debuts PioNext Mini Dental 3D Printer at 2025 Moscow Dental Expo

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Moscow Dental Expo (DENTAL EXPO), held from September 22-25 at Crocus-Expo IEC, has gathered leading global players in digital dentistry. Making its debut at this prestigious event, PioCreat showcased its latest innovations, headlined by the world premiere of the PioNext Mini Dental 3D Printer, alongside other advanced models at booth Hall 7, 097.2.

As a professional 3D printing solutions provider, PioCreat has built a strong reputation for innovation and reliable performance in the dental sector, designed to meet the needs of clinics, laboratories, and educational institutions. The newly launched PioNext Mini Dental 3D Printer is the company's latest step toward empowering dentists with compact, powerful, easy-to-integrate digital tools.

The PioNext Mini is an ultra-compact, suitcase-style dental 3D printer (200 × 170 × 230 mm) that saves space and integrates curing in one device, making it easy to carry and ideal for chairside use. Designed for speed and efficiency, it produces crowns in just 10 minutes, while other common chairside applications can be completed within 30 minutes, all with ultra-high resolution for precise, aesthetic results. With the optional LD resin vat, clinicians can achieve smooth, high-translucency aligners and splints straight from the printer-no polishing required. Equipped with new screen protection technology, it also effectively extends screen lifespan.

At the PioCreat booth, visitors experienced live demonstrations of the PioNext Mini's speed and accuracy, alongside other advanced models including the DJ89PLUS, D160, and HALOT SKY 2025. Attendees observed real-time print results, explored software functions, and consulted with technical experts, highlighting the versatility of PioCreat's solutions for both clinics and laboratories.

Looking ahead, the company remains committed to innovation and the digital transformation of dentistry. The launch of the PioNext Mini marks an important step in this journey, and PioCreat warmly invites dental professionals, distributors, and partners to schedule demonstrations, explore collaboration opportunities, and experience how its solutions can enhance productivity and patient care.

About PioCreat 3D

Founded in 2015 in Shenzhen, PioCreat 3D is a global pioneer in 3D printing technology, specializing in the research, development, and production of cutting-edge 3D printers, software, and materials. Dedicated to both consumer-grade and professional-grade 3D printing solutions to empower creators and industries worldwide.

