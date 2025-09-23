Raiven Capital (Dubai) Invests in Vertical Harvest to Advance Global Food Resilience

DUBAI, UAE and WESTBROOK, Maine, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raiven Capital (Dubai) announces a strategic investment in Vertical Harvest, Inc., a vertical farming company recently profiled by The Washington Post as leading Vertical Farming 2.0.

Vertical Harvest's new flagship farm in Westbrook, Maine, demonstrates scale and efficiency: producing the equivalent of 250 acres of traditional farmland on just half an acre, using 95% less water, with the lowest energy consumption per pound of food. With partners Elevated Signals and Siemens advanced digital systems, Vertical Harvest built a replicable, scalable platform for sustainable food production in the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) space.

"Traditional agriculture is at a breaking point," said Supreet Manchanda, Founding Partner at Raiven Capital. "Vertical Harvest is reinventing not only how we grow food, but where and by whom. Their farms represent scalable infrastructure for the future, and we see powerful applications of such Climatech solutions across the Middle East and beyond."

Without AI, CEA is labor and energy heavy making unit economics very shaky. AI shifts CEA closer to viable Climatech where resource use becomes highly efficient, margins improve radically, and scalability rises. Raiven treats AI + CEA as a bundle, as inseparable as in autonomous vehicles or drug discovery.

More than a technology story, Vertical Harvest embeds inclusive employment into their operating model. By creating tailored careers for underrepresented workers, including people with disabilities, the company turns high-tech farming into an engine of social mobility.

"Our farms don't just grow food. They grow futures," said Nona Yehia, CEO and Co-Founder of Vertical Harvest. "We are proving agriculture can be cutting-edge and fundamentally human-centered."

"In much of the world, food security is national security," added Paul Dugsin, Founding Partner at Raiven Capital. "Vertical Harvest is not just transforming agriculture; it is driving cultural and financial change by strengthening economies while building resilience."

With Raiven Capital's Dubai based innovation hub and global reach, Vertical Harvest is positioned to expand its model, delivering food sovereignty, economic inclusion, and climate resilience in smart cities worldwide.

About Vertical Harvest

Vertical Harvest designs, builds, and operates vertical farms, fusing controlled environment agriculture with inclusive employment and proprietary AI systems. Learn more at verticalharvestfarms.com .

About Raiven Capital

Raiven Capital is a global multi-fund venture platform investing in AI, IoT and Climatech. With hubs in Silicon Valley, Toronto and Dubai, Raiven backs bold founders reinventing industries. Learn more at raivencapital.com .

