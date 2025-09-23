Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Augmentum Fintech plc - Tide Secures $120 Million Investment

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23

23 September 2025

Augmentum Fintech plc

Tide Secures $120 Million Investment

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) ("Augmentum" or the "Company"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, notes the announcement by portfolio company Tide that Tide has secured investment of USD$120 million from TPG and existing investor Apax.

Tide, the UK's leading business management platform, now serves 1.6 million SME customers worldwide, including in the UK (in which it has 14% market share), India, Germany, and as of earlier this month, France. The new funding will accelerate Tide's international expansion, support rapid product development and advance its investment into agentic AI.

Tide is Augmentum's largest holding, representing 24.1% of net assets1 as at 31 March 2025. Augmentum first invested in Tide in September 2019, leading Tide's first round of Series B funding. This funding announcement does not reflect a material impact on the NAV that was reported in the Company's Annual Results on 30 June 2025.

Tim Levene, CEO of Augmentum Fintech, commented: "Tide's sustained growth, achieved both organically and through strategic acquisitions, continues to represent an attractive opportunity for global investors, as evidenced by TPG joining the register. This announcement follows a series of notable milestones across the Augmentum portfolio, including Gemini's IPO2 and Zopa's acquisition of Rvvup Ltd."

Notes
1. Percentage of NAV after performance fee.
2. https://augmentum2024eutfm1.q4web.com/news/news-details/2025/Augmentum-Fintech-plc---Initial-Public-Offering-of-Gemini/default.aspx


Enquiries

Augmentum Fintech

Tim Levene (Portfolio Manager)

Nigel Szembel (Investor Relations)

+44 (0)20 3961 5420

nigel@augmentum.vc

Woodrow Communications

Juste Rekstyte

(Press and Media)

+44 (0)20 8636 8753

press@augmentum.vc

Peel Hunt LLP

Liz Yong, Huw Jeremy

(Investment Banking)

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

Singer Capital Markets

James Moat, James Fischer

(Investment Banking)

+44 (0)20 7496 3000

Frostrow Capital LLP

Paul Griggs (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 3709 8733

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.


