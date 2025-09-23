Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Half-Yearly Financial Report and Unaudited Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 June 2025

September 23

WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND LTD.

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 1.1)

HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2025

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. (the "Company") has today released its Half-yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2025. The Report will shortly be available for inspection via the Company's website www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com.

Company Performance

As at As at 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 £ £ Total Net Assets 112,585,886 96,960,467 NAV per share 1.63 1.40 Mid-Market Share price 1.52 1.36

Since Managed Wind-Down WKOF Inception to Managed Wind-Down NAV Return 20.3% 79.2% Benchmark Return 27.3% 41.4% As at As at 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 Portfolio Discount* 22.7% 46.0% Share Price Discount (6.8%) (3.2%) Fund Dividend Yield 2.7% 3.8% Average Trailing 12-Month P/E Ratio of Preference Shares Held 9.2x 6.0x P/B Ratio of Preference Shares Held 0.3 0.3 Annualised Total Expense Ratio 2.5% 2.0%

*Since Managed Wind-Down

Performance since the start of Managed Wind-down on 15 April 2025 to 30 June 2025 is calculated on the basis of the Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of WKOF. The value of WKOF NAV per share performance since Managed Wind-down represents a total return, inclusive of all dividends paid to WKOF Shareholders since Managed Wind-down. The NAV per share may differ from the price at which shares of WKOF may be purchased or sold on AIM. Performance of NAV per share during any specific period may therefore not be reflective of the returns an investor would receive by investing in shares of WKOF during such period. For WKOF, this return includes all dividends paid to WKOF's Shareholders and assumes that these dividends were reinvested in WKOF's Shares at the next date for which WKOF reports a NAV, at the NAV for that date.

*Portfolio Discount

The portfolio discount represents the discount of WKOF's actual NAV to the value of what the NAV would be if WKOF held the respective common shares of issuers rather than preference shares on a one-to-one basis.

As at close of business on 22 September 2025, the latest published NAV per Share was £1.62 and the Share Price was £1.50.

Chair's Report

For the period ended 30 June 2025

Company Performance

During the period, the Company announced its intention to enter into Managed Wind-down, which was approved by Shareholders on 14 April 2025. During the period 1 January 2025 to the commencement of the Managed Wind-down (14 April 2025), WKOF's NAV in pounds Sterling ("GBP") decreased by -1.04%, including reinvested dividends, compared to the reference MSCI South Korea 25/50 Net Total Return Index (the "Korea Index"), which appreciated by 0.2%. Performance since the Managed Wind-down is detailed in the Investment Manager's report.

Dividend

The Directors declared an interim dividend of 4.0788 pence per share in May 2025 to distribute the income received by WKOF in respect of the period ended 30 April 2025. This dividend was paid to all Shareholders on 23 June 2025.

Compulsory Redemption

On 25 June 2025, the Company announced its intention to return £70 million to Shareholders by way of a compulsory redemption of Shares, in accordance with the terms of the Managed Wind-down previously approved by Shareholders. The redemption was executed following the close of business on 9 July 2025, with 42,931,567 Shares redeemed at a price of 163.05 pence per Share. Redemption proceeds were paid on 23 July 2025. All redeemed Shares were cancelled, and the remaining Shares were redesignated under the new ISIN: GG00BT26K977.

Future Redemptions

As separately announced today, the Company is pleased to confirm that it intends to return £35 million to Shareholders by way of a second compulsory redemption of shares. The second redemption is expected to be executed following the close of business on 7 October 2025 with proceeds paid on or around 21 October 2025. Further details of this redemption are set out in the separate announcement.

Subject to market conditions and other factors, we currently anticipate the liquidation of the Company and a final compulsory redemption to occur in the months following completion of the second compulsory redemption. We are mindful of managing the impact of costs on a diminishing portfolio of assets and will seek to liquidate the Company in a cost-effective manner. Shareholders will be closely informed of developments. It is also noted that the Company will be required to de-list before liquidation can take place.

I look forward to communicating with you about WKOF's further progress over the coming months. If any Shareholders wish to speak with the Board, please contact Singers, and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Krishna Shanmuganathan

Chair

23 September 2025

Investment Manager's Report

For the period ended 30 June 2025

Managed Wind-down of the Fund

As discussed in last year's Annual Report, we notified WKOF's Board of Directors in November 2024 that we believed the opportunity set and strategy for the fund continuing in its current form was less attractive than it had been in the past, including at WKOF's inception in 2013. Moreover, we did not think this change in circumstances was likely to improve in the foreseeable future. Our assessment was based on a number of factors:

Several large and more liquid preference shares had their discounts narrowed to the point where they were no longer attractive investments for the fund. Consequently, the pool of more liquid preference shares available for investment decreased.

South Korea's continued efforts to open its financial markets to foreign investors meant that the Company's holdings could now be replicated in more cost-effective ways than through the Company itself.

It was felt that given the above and the performance over the last two years that more shareholders would be likely to consider taking up the realisation opportunity which was due to take place this year. If this had happened, the overhead cost per share to investors would increase, potentially to an uneconomic and unacceptable level.

The Board subsequently commenced a strategic review to consider the future of the Company and to explore the strategic options available, including a change of investment mandate and/or a potential combination of the Company's assets with another suitable investment company or fund. The shortlisted proposals were thoroughly assessed and meetings were held with interested parties. However, due to the complexities associated with the shortlisted proposals that came to light in the detailed discussions, combined with differing views of Shareholders, the Board reached the decision that a Managed Wind-down was the fairest proposal and would be in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

Shareholders approved the Managed Wind-down at an Extraordinary General Meeting on 14 April 2025, and the Company formally began the wind-down process. We are pleased to report the Company made a distribution of GBP 70.0 million via compulsory redemption on 9 July (paid on 23 July) with minimal market impact.

WKOF Performance Attribution

Prior to the Managed Wind-down, WKOF's returns (on a currency-neutral basis) were driven by five primary factors:

The performance of the Korean equity market generally as indicated by the Korea Index;

The discounts of the preference shares WKOF holds narrowing or widening relative to their corresponding common shares;

The performance of the common shares (which correspond to the preference shares held by WKOF) relative to the performance of the Korean equity market;

Excess dividend yields of the preference shares held by WKOF; and

Fees, expenses and other factors.

In order to compare WKOF's relative return to the Korea Index, we report the attribution of these aforementioned factors to Company's performance from inception until the date of the Managed Wind-down (14 April 2025). Since the Managed Wind-down, WKOF's returns have additionally been driven by the presence of cash-equivalent instruments in the portfolio, which have been accumulated to fund distributions.

Performance Attribution Table

Return Component Inception to Managed Wind-down Since Managed Wind-down The Korea Index 57.9% 27.3% Discount Narrowing (Widening) Of Preferred Shared Owned 72.4% N/A WKOF common Shares vs. The Korea Index -24.6% N/A Excess Dividend Yield of Preferred Shares Owned 14.5% N/A Fees, Expenses and Others -40.8% N/A NAV Performance 79.2% 20.3%

Since the Managed Wind-down, WKOF increased its holdings of cash and cash equivalents and decreased its holdings of Korean preference shares. Given the recent market rally in Korea's equity markets, WKOF's NAV performance has lagged The Korea Index.

WKOF Inception to Managed Wind-down performance is calculated from 14 May 2013 through 14 April 2025, and on the basis of the Initial Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of WKOF.

Performance since the start of Managed Wind-down on 15 April 2025 until the last day of the relevant month. Performance for other periods, while available upon request, is not considered relevant in light WKOF's current investment objective.

Hedging

Prior to the Managed Wind-down performance, WKOF pursued its investment strategy with a portfolio that was generally long-only. However, as further described in earlier Annual reports, the Board approved a hedging strategy intended to reduce exposure to extreme events that, earlier, would have been catastrophic to its Shareholders' Investments in WKOF because of political tensions in Northeast Asia.

WKOF limited its use of hedging instruments to the purchase of credit default swaps ("CDS") and put options on the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index. As noted in the 2024 Annual Report, we expected WKOF's exposure to CDS to gradually decrease during the Managed Wind-down process. As of 30 June 2025, WKOF has no exposure to CDS.

Concluding Remarks

Thank you to our long-term shareholders. We are proud of WKOF's performance during the 12 years the Company has been listed on AIM, during which we have continually sought to do what is in the best interests of shareholders. We continue to believe the Managed Wind-down is in the best interest of our shareholders.

Weiss Asset Management LP

23 September 2025

Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2025

As at As at 30 June 31 December 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) £ £ Assets Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 97,855,874 94,780,296 Other receivables 3,377,866 913,777 Margin account 587,037 1,041,581 Cash and cash equivalents 13,005,240 1,224,127 Total assets 114,826,017 97,959,781 Liabilities Derivative financial liabilities - 283,591 Other payables 2,240,131 715,723 Total liabilities 2,240,131 999,314 Net assets 112,585,886 96,960,467 Represented by: Shareholders' equity and reserves Share capital 33,912,856 33,912,856 Other reserves 78,673,030 63,047,611 Total Shareholders' equity 112,585,886 96,960,467 Net Assets Value per Ordinary Share 1.6254 1.3998

The Financial Statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 23 September 2025.

Krishna ShanmuganathanGill Morris

Chair Director



Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the period ended 30 June 2025

For the period ended For the period ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) £ £ Income Net gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 18,501,449 8,955,523 Net gain on derivative financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss 283,591 334,628 Net foreign currency losses (78,141) (317,329) Dividend income 1,984,071 2,945,724 Bank interest income 8,655 2,788 Total income 20,699,625 11,921,334 Expenses Operating expenses (1,812,512) (1,915,084) Total operating expenses (1,812,512) (1,915,084) Profit for the period before dividend withholding tax 18,887,113 10,006,250 Dividend withholding tax (436,489) (647,437) Profit for the period after dividend withholding tax 18,450,624 9,358,813 Profit and total comprehensive income for the period 18,450,624 9,358,813 Basic and diluted earnings per Share 0.2664 0.1351

All items derive from continuing activities.

Following review of the AIC SORP and its impact on the Statement of Comprehensive Income, the Board has decided not to follow the recommended income and capital split. This is due to the fact that the Company's dividend policy is not influenced by its expense policy.

Statement of Changes in Equity

For the period ended 30 June 2025

Share Other capital reserves Total For the period ended 30 June 2025 (Unaudited) £ £ £ Balance as at 1 January 2025 33,912,856 63,047,611 96,960,467 Total comprehensive income for the period - 18,450,624 18,450,624 Transactions with Shareholders, recorded directly in equity Distributions paid - (2,825,205) (2,825,205) Balance as at 30 June 2025 33,912,856 78,673,030 112,585,886 Share Other capital reserves Total For the period ended 30 June 2024 (Unaudited) £ £ £ Balance as at 1 January 2024 33,912,856 82,936,848 116,849,704 Total comprehensive income for the period - 9,358,813 9,358,813 Transactions with Shareholders, recorded directly in equity Distributions paid - (3,591,484) (3,591,484) Balance as at 30 June 2024 33,912,856 88,704,177 122,617,033

Statement of Cash Flows

For the period ended 30 June 2025

For the period ended 30 June 2025 For the period ended 30 June 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) £ £ Cash flows from operating activities Profit and total comprehensive income for the period 18,450,624 9,358,813 Adjustments for: Interest income (8,655) - Net gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (18,501,449) (8,955,523) Exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents 235,138 557,166 Net gains on derivative financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss (283,591) (334,628) Increase in receivables excluding dividends (1,539,090) (13,594) (Decrease)/increase in other payables excluding withholding tax (109,933) 172,882 Dividend income net of withholding taxes (1,547,582) (2,298,287) Dividend received net of withholding taxes 2,256,924 3,358,429 Bank interest received 8,655 - Purchase of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (76,471,607) (39,218,509) Proceeds from the sale of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 91,897,478 40,041,173 Net cash generated from operating activities 14,386,912 2,667,922 Cash flows from investing activities Opening of derivative financial instruments - 87 Closure of derivative financial instruments - (141) Decrease/(increase) in margin account 454,544 (27,001) Net cash generated from/ (used in) from investing activities 454,544 (27,055) Cash flows from financing activities Distributions paid (2,825,205) (3,591,484) Net cash used in financing activities (2,825,205) (3,591,484) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 12,016,251 (950,617) Exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents (235,138) (557,166) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,224,127 3,364,287 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 13,005,240 1,856,504

