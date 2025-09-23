Juniper Research: B2B Payments to Hit $224 Trillion by 2030 Globally, Driven by Emerging Market Expansion

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Sept. 23, 2025by global tech strategists Juniper Researchhas found that B2B payments will exceed $224 trillion in transaction value globally in 2030; up from $186 trillion in 2025. This 20% rise will be driven by economic growth within emerging markets, as business activity and trade diversify.

The research found that virtual card will be the fastest-growing B2B payment channel over the next five years, with a 370% increase in transaction value. The report noted the configurability of virtual cards and their integration within procurement processes as critical to their rapid growth.

"Unlocking card acceptance in emerging markets is the linchpin for the next wave of B2B card transaction growth. Supplier acceptance remains a major hurdle, but deploying low-cost acceptance solutions across key supply chain networks will accelerate adoption. This strategy positions virtual cards to ride the strong growth trajectory of emerging markets," explained Michael Greenwood, Senior Research Analyst at Juniper Research.

B2B Payments Leaders Revealed

Juniper Research's recent B2B Payments Competitor Leaderboard evaluated 19 key B2B payments players against robust criteria, including size of operations, commercial proposition, and comprehensiveness of payments capabilities. The leading vendors for 2025 are:

Visa

American Express

Mastercard

Discover

FIS



Juniper Research found that leading vendors are prioritising the expansion of their virtual card capabilities; enhancing their card portfolios by enabling new use cases and controls.

"To differentiate, specialists must offer tools that battle the many inefficiencies within B2B payments. B2B payments systems must reduce complexity, not increase it, or vendors will lose out to faster-moving rivals," Greenwood concluded.

The new market research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the B2B paymentsmarket to date; providing analysis and forecasts of over 61,000 datapoints, across 61 countries, over five years. It includes a 'Competitor Leaderboard' and examination of future market opportunities. Download a free sample.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. https://www.juniperresearch.com/

Press Contact

Sam Smith, Press Relations

sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

