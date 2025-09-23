Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.09.2025
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
23.09.25 | 08:31
21,800 Euro
+0,28 % +0,060
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
23.09.2025 08:30 Uhr
83 Leser
Invitation to presentation of Essity's interim report for quarter 3, 2025

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity will publish its interim report for quarter 3, 2025 on October 23, at approximately 07:00 CET. President and CEO Ulrika Kolsrud and Executive Vice President and CFO Fredrik Rystedt will present the interim report at a live webcast and teleconference at 09:00 CET the same day.

Link to the live webcast and teleconference, which can also be viewed afterwards:
https://essity.videosync.fi/2025-10-23

Contact information for conference call with the possibility to ask questions:
UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00
USA: +1 786 697 35 01
SWE: +46 (0)8 505 204 24
Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity".

CONTACT:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-essity-s-interim-report-for-quarter-3--2025,c4237816

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4237816/3680112.pdf

Invitation to presentation of Essity's interim report for quarter 3, 2025

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/image-quarter-3-2025-invitation,c3471639

Image Quarter 3 2025 invitation

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-essitys-interim-report-for-quarter-3-2025-302564050.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
