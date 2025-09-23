Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.09.2025
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
23.09.2025 08:48 Uhr
Economist Impact's 5th edition Future of Health Asia returns to Singapore amid rising technological disruption, chronic disease burdens and international trade tensions

Singapore to host 500 health, science and policy leaders on October 16th to address pressing issues in the Asia-Pacific healthcare sector.

Members of the media are invited to register here.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Convening on October 16th at the Four Seasons Hotel, the5th edition Future of Health Asiawill bring together 500 senior leaders from healthcare, government and patient advocacy to examine the impact of rising technological disruptions, rising pressure of chronic diseases and global economic uncertainty.

5th edition Future of Health Asia

The Asia-Pacific's healthcare sector faces mounting pressures. Rapidly ageing populations are driving higher demand for care, while the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity and cancer adds long-term strain. At the same time, technological innovations from AI-enabled diagnostics to connected hospitals are reshaping delivery models, yet adoption is uneven across countries and socioeconomic groups. International trade tensions further complicate access to medicines, supply chains and innovation pathways.

Eric Mansion, pharma general manager, Sanofi South-East Asia and India, who will speak on multidimensional access to healthcare shared, "Breaking healthcare barriers takes more than strategy and collaboration - it starts with patients. Their voices and lived experiences are key to building sustainable health outcomes for all. The insights shared at this event will be instrumental in driving that progress."

"Climate change is inseparable from human health. Protecting both people and the planet requires innovation, equity, and strong partnerships. I look forward to exploring these solutions together with fellow leaders at the panel," said Gamze Yuceland, president, growth and emerging markets business unit, Takeda.

Chaired by Charles Ross, head of policy and insights, Asia-Pacific, Economist Impact-the event features Asia-Pacific industry expert speakers including:

  • Colin Lim, chief information officer and chief data officer, Ministry of Health, Singapore
  • Setiaji, senior advisor of health technology to the Minister of Health of Indonesia
  • Chien-Chang Lee, chief information officer, Ministry of Health and Welfare, Taiwan
  • Arjan Toor, chief executive, health, Prudential plc
  • Gamze Yuceland, president, growth and emerging markets business unit, Takeda
  • Eric Mansion, pharma general manager, Sanofi South-East Asia and India
  • Mahender Nayak, senior vice-president, Takeda, TAS and ISEA
  • Nick Watts, director, NUS Centre for Sustainable Medicine
  • Zhuang Guangyi, deputy director, Health Sciences Authority, Singapore
  • And more

"Addressing the urgent and evolving healthcare needs across Asia's diverse populations and complex disease burdens demands radical collaboration. It is through our shared commitment and partnership that we can accelerate progress in building resilient and equitable care systems throughout the region, leveraging Takeda's innovative medicines and vaccines to make a meaningful impact," said Dr Mahender Nayak, senior vice-president of Takeda, Asia Pacific countries.

The curated agenda includes sessions on:

  • Smarter diagnoses, better treatments: the AI-enabled care shift
  • The weight of chronic diseases: advancing integrated care
  • Medtech on the edge: linking innovation with capital
  • Promoting longer, healthy lives
  • Centering patient voices: understanding multidimensional access to healthcare.

View the agenda

The event sponsors are FWD Group, Johnson & Johnson, Lilly, Prudential plc, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Takeda.

Tickets to the 5th edition Future of Health Asia are available for online purchase - register here. Should you have any questions, please contact: asiaevents@economist.com.

About Economist Impact

Economist Impact empowers businesses, governments and foundations to catalyse change and enable progress. Uniting the expertise The Economist Group is known for under a single brand, Economist Impact brings together policy research and insights, data visualisation, custom storytelling, events and media. Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think tank with the creativity of a media brand, engaging an influential audience in the areas of sustainability, healthcare and new globalisation. Visit www.economistimpact.com for more information.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779435/FOH_Asia_2025.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553795/5524499/Economist_Impact_Logo.jpg

Economist Impact logo (PRNewsfoto/Economist Impact)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/economist-impacts-5th-edition-future-of-health-asia-returns-to-singapore-amid-rising-technological-disruption-chronic-disease-burdens-and-international-trade-tensions-302564095.html

