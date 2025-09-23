Award-Winning Smart Floor Cleaner Sets New Standards in Hygiene and Performance

Tineco's FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam, the flagship smart floor cleaner in the S7 range, has received two TÜV certifications: bacteria elimination and pet-friendly cleaning. These certifications confirm its ability to deliver professional-level hygiene and versatile cleaning performance, reinforcing its position as a leader in smart home cleaning solutions.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam: Dual TÜV Certification for Hygienic and Pet-Friendly Cleaning

Building on the strengths of the S7 range-such as iLoop intelligent sensors, DualBlock anti-tangle design, and MHCBS technology-the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam combines the flexibility of the S7 Stretch with the power of steam to meet the demands of modern households.

HyperSteam Technology at 160°C: Powerful steam removes stubborn dirt and disinfects floors without chemicals, promoting a healthier home environment.

Powerful steam removes stubborn dirt and disinfects floors without chemicals, promoting a healthier home environment. Optimal Accessibility: The 180° lay-flat design reaches under furniture, while three-sided edge cleaning ensures spotless results, even in corners.

The 180° lay-flat design reaches under furniture, while three-sided edge cleaning ensures spotless results, even in corners. Automatic Maintenance: The FlashDry system cleans and dries the brush and tubes using heated water and 85°C air, ensuring perfect hygiene without odors.

The FlashDry system cleans and dries the brush and tubes using heated water and 85°C air, ensuring perfect hygiene without odors. Extended Runtime: Up to 80 minutes of use per charge, thanks to a battery three times more powerful with fast recharge capabilities.

Equipped with an LED display, cleaning lights, and app connectivity, the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam combines simplicity with high efficiency.

The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam is available now for €699 on Amazon and Tineco.com.

Discover the full range of Tineco cleaning solutions, trusted by over 19.5 million users worldwide, at Tineco.com.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit fr.tineco.com

