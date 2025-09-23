Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.09.2025 08:54 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Desay SV Celebrates Key Milestone in European Development with Spanish Intelligent Factory Structural Completion

LINARES, Spain, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19, 2025, Desay SV celebrated the structural completion of its intelligent factory at Linares, a joint project with the local government. The milestone underscores a key step in the Desay SV European growth strategy. The ceremony brought together Linares Mayor Auxi del Olmo, senior local officials, Desay SV Chairman Gao Dapeng, and COO Ling Jianhui. Representatives from local businesses, partner SEAT, and regional media from Andalucía also joined to witness this important moment.

Desay SV Spanish Intelligent Factory

Desay SV COO Ling Jianhui

At the ceremony, Linares Mayor Auxi del Olmo congratulated Desay SV on the successful structural completion of the factory. She recognized Desay SV's strong expertise and industry value in automotive intelligence, noting that the project will strengthen the local automotive supply chain, create new jobs, and enhance regional economic vitality. She emphasized that it also stands as a model of effective collaboration between government and enterprise.

Desay SV COO Ling Jianhui expressed gratitude to the guests in attendance. He underlined that the project is an important practice of the company's European development concept: "In Europe, with Europe, for all." He reaffirmed that Desay SV will advance the construction with high standards and contribute to the sustainable growth of the local industry.

Desay SV European development concept of "In Europe, with Europe, for all" underscores the company's commitment to integrating deeply into the European industrial ecosystem through technological innovation and open collaboration. By working closely with local partners, the company aims to drive the transformation of the automotive industry and deliver higher-quality products and services to users worldwide. The ceremony and project were widely covered by leading media outlets in Andalucía, further strengthening Desay SV's brand recognition and industry influence in Spain, and reinforcing its image as a leading mobility technology company.

Group Photo of Representatives from Desay SV and Linares Officials

The successful structural completion of the intelligent factory is attributed not only to the ongoing dedication of the project team but also to the trust and support of the local government, businesses, and customers. Looking ahead, Desay SV will continue to invest firmly in Europe supply chain development and deepen collaboration with partners and local government to support the growth of the automotive industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779421/Desay_SV_Spanish_Intelligent_Factory.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779422/Desay_SV_COO_Ling_Jianhui.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779423/Group_Photo_Representatives_Desay_SV_Linares_Officials.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/desay-sv-celebrates-key-milestone-in-european-development-with-spanish-intelligent-factory-structural-completion-302564111.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.