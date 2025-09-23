Desay SV Celebrates Key Milestone in European Development with Spanish Intelligent Factory Structural Completion

LINARES, Spain, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19, 2025, Desay SV celebrated the structural completion of its intelligent factory at Linares, a joint project with the local government. The milestone underscores a key step in the Desay SV European growth strategy. The ceremony brought together Linares Mayor Auxi del Olmo, senior local officials, Desay SV Chairman Gao Dapeng, and COO Ling Jianhui. Representatives from local businesses, partner SEAT, and regional media from Andalucía also joined to witness this important moment.

At the ceremony, Linares Mayor Auxi del Olmo congratulated Desay SV on the successful structural completion of the factory. She recognized Desay SV's strong expertise and industry value in automotive intelligence, noting that the project will strengthen the local automotive supply chain, create new jobs, and enhance regional economic vitality. She emphasized that it also stands as a model of effective collaboration between government and enterprise.

Desay SV COO Ling Jianhui expressed gratitude to the guests in attendance. He underlined that the project is an important practice of the company's European development concept: "In Europe, with Europe, for all." He reaffirmed that Desay SV will advance the construction with high standards and contribute to the sustainable growth of the local industry.

Desay SV European development concept of "In Europe, with Europe, for all" underscores the company's commitment to integrating deeply into the European industrial ecosystem through technological innovation and open collaboration. By working closely with local partners, the company aims to drive the transformation of the automotive industry and deliver higher-quality products and services to users worldwide. The ceremony and project were widely covered by leading media outlets in Andalucía, further strengthening Desay SV's brand recognition and industry influence in Spain, and reinforcing its image as a leading mobility technology company.

The successful structural completion of the intelligent factory is attributed not only to the ongoing dedication of the project team but also to the trust and support of the local government, businesses, and customers. Looking ahead, Desay SV will continue to invest firmly in Europe supply chain development and deepen collaboration with partners and local government to support the growth of the automotive industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779421/Desay_SV_Spanish_Intelligent_Factory.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779422/Desay_SV_COO_Ling_Jianhui.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779423/Group_Photo_Representatives_Desay_SV_Linares_Officials.jpg

