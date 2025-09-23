SkySparc, a trusted global provider of digital transformation solutions for treasury and finance organizations, today announced a majority growth investment from Bregal Milestone, a leading European software private equity firm. The partnership reinforces SkySparc's long-term commitment to clients, employees, and partners, while creating exciting opportunities for growth and innovation worldwide.

For more than two decades, SkySparc has been the trusted partner helping treasurers, CFOs, and financial institutions navigate change. From strategic advisory to its proprietary software platform, OmniFi, SkySparc has built a reputation for combining deep expertise with advanced technology to solve the most complex challenges in treasury, asset management, capital markets, and beyond. This investment marks the beginning of a new chapter of growth and innovation, one that builds on this strong foundation and positions SkySparc to have an even greater impact.

Treasury and finance leaders today face mounting pressures, including volatile markets, evolving regulations, and the need for real-time insights. Many organizations struggle with fragmented data across ERP, treasury management systems, and other finance platforms, which creates inefficiencies, compliance risks, and limited visibility. SkySparc helps clients overcome these barriers by streamlining reporting, automating reconciliations, improving cash visibility, and enabling data-driven decisions with the power of AI.

With the support of Bregal Milestone, SkySparc will accelerate its global reach and expand its role as a strategic partner to clients and leading software providers. Together, they will extend SkySparc's capabilities across the CFO's office, from treasury and risk management to compliance, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), and working capital optimization.

"Our people across advisory, business technology, and software remain at the heart of SkySparc's success," said Joakim Wiener, CEO of SkySparc. "This investment is not about changing who we are; it's about amplifying the impact we can make for our clients and partners and creating new opportunities for our talented team around the world. With OmniFi and Bregal Milestone's partnership to support further growth, we are uniquely positioned to empower finance leaders with real-time insights, automation, and AI to transform how they operate."

OmniFi, SkySparc's proprietary data integration and analytics platform, continues to serve as a key differentiator. By turning fragmented finance data into actionable intelligence, OmniFi enables clients to automate mission-critical processes, detect anomalies, and forecast with confidence, helping CFOs and treasurers move faster, with less risk.

"We are thrilled to partner with SkySparc," said Cyrus Shey, Managing Partner at Bregal Milestone. "SkySparc is trusted by many of the world's leading financial institutions and corporates, and we are excited to support Joakim and his talented leadership team as they scale globally. Together, we will cement SkySparc's position as the go-to partner for CFOs and treasurers worldwide, and we will accelerate OmniFi's AI-driven capabilities for mission-critical regulatory compliance and reporting, as well as predictive forecasting and intelligent automation."

The partnership signals continuity as well as growth: SkySparc remains committed to the clients and industries it has served for more than 20 years, while now gaining new resources to expand its innovation and reach. For employees, it represents the next step in a journey of growth, learning, and opportunity, with SkySparc's mission and culture firmly intact.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About SkySparc

SkySparc is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for finance and treasury organizations worldwide. Combining deep domain expertise with its proprietary platform OmniFi, SkySparc helps treasurers and CFOs globally automate processes, improve cash visibility, and gain actionable insights through AI and advanced analytics. Founded in 2002, SkySparc is trusted by leading corporates and financial institutions across Europe, North America, and Asia. For more information, visit www.skysparc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Bregal Milestone

Bregal Milestone is a leading software private equity firm with c.€1.3 billion of capital raised since inception. The firm provides growth capital and operational support to build market-leading software companies. Bregal Milestone is part of Bregal Investments, a leading global investment platform with assets under management of over €19 billion. Bregal Milestone was recognized by GrowthCap as one of the Top Private Equity Firms of 2025. For more information, visit www.bregalmilestone.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

