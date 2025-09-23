JOYROOM Launches the PR1 Retractable Power Bank: An Innovative Blend of Power and Portability

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JOYROOM, a global leader in consumer electronics, proudly unveils the JR-PR1 22.5W Retractable Power Bank-a compact yet powerful power bank designed to make everyday power effortless and portable.

70cm Retractable Cable: More Freedom, Less Hassle

The JR-PR1 features a generous 70cm retractable cable, allowing users to keep the power bank in a pocket or bag while holding only their phone for effortless, hands-free comfort. Say goodbye to tangled wires and last-minute charging worries. The cable retracts smoothly to maintain a neat look, while a magnetic tip ensures it snaps securely back into place every time.

Pocket-sized Power: Sleek, Compact and Ready to Go

Weighing only 200g, the JR-PR1 slips easily into any pocket or bag. With 22.5W fast charging, it keeps devices running through commutes, workdays, and leisure moments. Pairing seamlessly with the new iPhone 17 series, it redefines pocket-sized power with style.

Dual-Device Charging: Share the Charge with A Friend

The built-in 70cm retractable Type-C cable and additional Type-C port let two devices power up at the same time. Backed by a 10,000mAh capacity, it's perfect for staying connected and sharing power with a friend at concerts, festivals, or daily commutes.

Two-Way Fast Charging: Charge and Recharge with Speed

With up to 22.5W output, the JR-PR1 supports two-way fast charging for both devices and the power bank itself, ensuring users stay powered up without delays.

Thoughtful Designs: Everyday Convenience On-the-Go

Low Current Mode makes it ideal for small devices like Apple Watch Series 11, AirPods Pro 3, and Osmo Pocket 3. An LED display shows power at a glance, while a handy lanyard ensures portability.

Price and Availability

The JR-PR1 Retractable Power Bank is now available on Allegro and Hurtel.pl in Poland, with prices starting at 119 zl. With its sleek design and versatile features, it's the ideal companion for daily use and life on the move.

About JOYROOM

Founded in 2009, JOYROOM is a global consumer electronics brand that has been embraced by people across more than 130 countries and regions. Driven by innovation, creativity and a relentless pursuit of perfection, JOYROOM creates products that blend seamlessly into modern life. Every detail is carefully crafted, delivering trusted quality and inspiring a more joyful way of living with technology.

