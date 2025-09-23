BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA, Sept 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - 'Hong Kong Cinema @ BUSAN 2025' - a promotional campaign jointly organised by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau (CSTB) of the Hong Kong SAR Government, the Hong Kong Film Development Council (FDC) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) - was held from 20 to 23 September at the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) in Busan, South Korea.The campaign included exhibitions and networking activities that helped promote Hong Kong film production, strengthening Hong Kong's position as an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange and as a regional intellectual property trading centre. Additionally, the campaign showcased the latest works from Hong Kong and provided a platform for local filmmakers to interact with international industry peers and explore collaboration opportunities.HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Patrick Lau stated: 'We are pleased that the HKTDC co-organised 'Hong Kong Cinema @ BUSAN 2025' this year, teaming up once again with the local film industry to showcase the industry's vitality and creativity to overseas counterparts. We aim to build an international exchange platform so local filmmakers can engage with their overseas peers, helping them understand the latest global market trends and gain crucial industry information in an ever-changing environment. Through flexible adaptation, filmmakers can explore new realms of innovation.'Hong Kong delegation deepens international industry exchangeA Hong Kong Night was held at the Paradise Hotel Busan on 19 September, marking the start of 'Hong Kong Cinema @ BUSAN 2025'. The event drew over 600 industry professionals from Hong Kong and around the world, creating opportunities for future collaboration.Members of the Hong Kong delegation included Sylvia Chang, producer of Hong Kong film Measure in Love, director Siu-Ping Kung and actress Angela Yuen, as well as Hong Kong producers Johnny Wang, Terence Choi, Fanny Chong and Kinnie Cheung. Sylvia Chang was awarded the 'Camellia Award' by the Busan International Film Festival, in recognition of her outstanding achievements as a female filmmaker.In addition to attending various exchange activities organised by the Hong Kong side, Hong Kong producers participated in official ACFM events, such as the Producer Hub. These events also included luncheons, panel discussions and networking sessions, strengthening connections with overseas producers and production companies, while creating opportunities to explore cross-border collaboration.Exhibition and networking activities propel international cooperationA Hong Kong Pavilion, funded by the CCIDA and the Film Development Fund (FDF), was set up at the ACFM. Participating Hong Kong film production and distribution companies included Cappu Films Limited, Golden Network Asia Limited, Mei Ah Entertainment Group Ltd, One Cool Pictures Limited and Mandarin Motion Pictures Limited.Additionally, other visiting Hong Kong film companies and organisations included 32cc Limited, Edko Films Limited, Emperor Motion Pictures, Entertaining Power Co. Limited, Golden Scene Company Limited, the Asian Film Awards Academy and the Industry Office of the Hong Kong International Film Festival Society.The Hong Kong Pavilion also showcased Hong Kong films that had been selected for the 30th Busan International Film Festival. These included: The Shadow's Edge, in the Open Cinema section; Measure in Love, funded by the Directors' Succession Scheme under the FDF, in the Open Cinema section; and Girlfriends, in the Vision - Asia section.Hong Kong and South Korea forge new path with MoU to strengthen collaboration in film talent developmentDuring the event, CCIDA signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Busan Asian Film School, with an aim to strengthen collaboration between Hong Kong and South Korea in activities and exchanges to nurture film talents.HTKDC shared market insightsRepresentatives from the HKTDC also attended the official summit of the ACFM, the Asian Film Market Leaders Summit. At the Summit, Josephine Lam, Section Head of HKTDC's Entertainment Industry, Service Promotion Department, engaged in discussions with representatives from major Asian film markets, such as Busan's ACFM, the Tokyo International Film Festival Content Market (TIFFCOM), the Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF), the Jogja-NETPAC Asian Film Festival (JAFF Market) and the Red Sea Souk in Saudi Arabia. Ms Lam also shared insights from the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART), highlighting its role as one of Asia's primary film markets.Several participating companies expressed satisfaction with 'Hong Kong Cinema @ BUSAN 2025', stating that the campaign successfully showcased the strengths of Hong Kong's film industry to overseas markets. Photo download: http://bit.ly/3IDqJBRThe Hong Kong Pavilion, funded by the CCIDA and the FDF, is set up at the ACFMGuests attending Hong Kong Night included Sylvia Chang, producer of Hong Kong film Measure in LoveIrene Yuen (left), Head (Film Promotion and Facilitation) of the CCIDA, and Kang Sung Kui (right), Director of the Busan Asian Film School, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)Hong Kong producers Johnny Wang, Terence Choi, and Kinnie Cheung engaged in exchanges with international industry professionals at Producer Hub of the ACFMJosephine Lam, Section Head of HKTDC's Entertainment Industry, Service Promotion Department, shared market insights at the Asian Film Market Leaders SummitMedia enquiriesHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Johnny TsuiTel: (852) 2584 4395Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on @hktdc and LinkedInAbout CCIDACultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) (formerly known as Create Hong Kong) was set up in 2009 as a dedicated agency to lead, champion and drive the development of our creative industries. It also serves as the secretariat of the CreateSmart Initiative and the Film Development Fund.To further promote the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region completed the restructuring of Create Hong Kong as CCIDA on 14 June 2024 pursuant to the 2023 Policy Address. CCIDA is playing a more proactive and positive role to strengthen its support for the development of the arts, cultural and creative sectors, including identifying opportunities for the relevant industries and leading creative industries to arrange delegations to various showcases worldwide, thereby exporting Hong Kong's cultural and creative industries including film, advertising, architecture, design, digital entertainment, music, printing and publishing, and television.About HKFDCIn his Policy Address in October 2006, the Chief Executive announced that the then Secretary for Commerce, Industry and Technology will co-ordinate the film-related policy, planning and activities, including manpower training, Mainland and overseas promotion, and filming support. From 1 July 2022 onwards, the relevant work is co-ordinated by the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism. The Film Development Fund (FDF) was first set up by the Government in 1999 to support projects conducive to the long-term development of the film industry in Hong Kong. Since 2005, the Government has injected a total of about $2.9 billion into the FDF to support Hong Kong film industry along four strategic directions, namely nurturing talent, enhancing local production, expanding markets and building audience.