ReNew Energy Global Plc (ReNew) cut solar equipment prices after India lowered its goods and services tax (GST), which is expected to reduce costs for utility projects, rooftop systems, and farm pumps.From pv magazine India ReNew cut prices for its solar modules and cells after India lowered GST on renewable energy equipment from 12% to 5%, effective Sept. 22, 2025. The company said the reduction will deliver major savings for utility-scale developers, rooftop solar users, and farmers under government programs such as PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM. It estimates direct savings of ...

