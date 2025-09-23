DaltonTx raises £4 million seed financing to build the intelligence backbone of drug discovery

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DaltonTx, a UK-based technology company, today announces its exit from stealth and the completion of a £4 million seed financing round to build adaptive, AI-enabled discovery platforms that reshape the economics, timelines, and outcomes of R&D so breakthrough medicines reach patients faster.

AI offers pharma a unique opportunity to discover medicines more effectively and efficiently. However, building adaptive AI platforms requires years of investment in software engineering, coupled with deep understanding of the science and technology. DaltonTx solves this with a disease- and technology-agnostic adaptive platform that plugs directly into pharma, biotech, and CRO workflows, giving teams instant access to AI-enabled discovery instead of spending years developing these capabilities in-house.

DaltonTx is built by scientists for scientists, going beyond predictive modelling to power the full discovery process - from raw data and model training to molecular design, synthesis, and decision-making. DaltonTx isn't just predictive - it's adaptive, a reasoning engine that learns from every scientist, model, and experiment to continuously improve outcomes.

Born from decades of real-world experience, DaltonTx was co-founded by Dr Garry Pairaudeau, Adrian Rossall, Dr Anthony Bradley, and Professor Charlotte Deane MBE. Together, the team combines drug discovery, machine learning, and software engineering expertise, having built pioneering AI discovery platforms at AstraZeneca and Exscientia and bringing world-leading academic research from the University of Oxford.

'AI offers an opportunity to transform drug discovery, but it is still incredibly challenging for organisations to build their own capabilities,' said Dr Garry Pairaudeau, Co-Founder of DaltonTx. 'DaltonTx exists to change that. We are solving high-impact challenges with adaptive AI-enabled systems that integrate into scientific workflows, evolve with every experiment, and give organisations lasting AI capability.'

Its platform is purpose-built for both small molecules and biologics, making it uniquely suited to support the most complex R&D pipelines. Furthermore, DaltonTx enables collaborative intelligence: scientists can interact with the system, combining their expertise with an engine that iterates and learns, combining human insight and machine learning work together.

'At DaltonTx, we're generating biological and chemical insight that was previously out of reach,' said Professor Charlotte Deane MBE, Co-Founder of DaltonTx and Professor of Structural Bioinformatics at the University of Oxford. 'By combining cutting-edge machine learning with deep drug discovery expertise, we are creating technology that learns with every experiment and helps scientists turn ideas into impact.'

With the seed funding from redalpine, IQ Capital Partners, and Seedcamp, and support from Oxford University Innovation, DaltonTx will redefine how technology can transform drug discovery.

'DaltonTx is poised to become the intelligence backbone of drug discovery, providing scientific reasoning capabilities and deep integration into real drug discovery workflows. Led by a highly impressive team of industry experts, we believe the DaltonTx platform will soon be indispensable for every R&D organization across pharma, biotech, and CROs." said Marc Moesser, Investment Manager at redalpine.

'We are excited to back DaltonTx, a company poised to set a new standard in R&D execution. By combining world-class science with cutting-edge AI, the DaltonTx team is building the adaptive infrastructure that modern drug discovery needs,' said Mason Sinclair, Principal, IQ Capital.

'What impressed us most about DaltonTx is the strength and depth of the founding team. Their unique combination of drug discovery, machine learning, and software engineering expertise positions them to lead the next generation of AI in pharma. We're proud to back a team with the vision and execution capability to transform how medicines are discovered,' added Tom Wilson, Partner, Seedcamp.

Based in the heart of London's tech and life sciences hub at King's Cross, DaltonTx is positioned at the intersection of engineering, AI, and drug discovery. For more information, visit www.daltontx.com .

About DaltonTx

DaltonTx is redefining how technology powers drug discovery creating the intelligence engine behind tomorrow's medicines. Our adaptive AI platform provides pharma, biotech, and CROs with the intelligence backbone that modern R&D can't move forward without transforming the economics, timelines, and outcomes of discovery. Purpose-built for both small molecules and biologics, DaltonTx goes beyond predictive modelling to deliver a self-learning system that integrates seamlessly into scientific workflows and gets smarter with every experiment. Founded on research at the University of Oxford and built by experts in software engineering, machine learning, and drug discovery, DaltonTx combines world-class science and technology to help teams design, optimise, and deliver breakthrough medicines, faster. Find out more at www.daltontx.com.

About redalpine

redalpine is the pan-European venture capital firm that empowers GameChangers. Founded in Zurich in 2006, with offices in Berlin, London, and a presence in San Francisco, redalpine brings together financial investment, operational expertise, and a vast international network to help ambitious entrepreneurs transform their vision into a reality. redalpine has over $1bn in assets under management and has backed some of Europe's most disruptive software and science companies, including N26, Taxfix, Mistral, Klarna, Proxima Fusion, 9fin, and Aktiia. With a multi-stage investment approach, redalpine invests Europe- wide and counts over 100 companies in its portfolio. Find out more at www.redalpine.com

About Seedcamp

Seedcamp partners with Europe's most exceptional tech founders from Day One. Across their company-building journeys, founders and their teams get access to an unparalleled network, unfiltered advice, and unwavering support.

With almost two decades at the heart of Europe's tech ecosystem, Seedcamp has earned a reputation for identifying and nurturing the continent's most promising entrepreneurs with the grit and vision to reshape the future. The Seedcamp Nation now stands at 500+ companies strong and includes publicly listed UiPath and Wise, unicorns Revolut, Synthesia, Sorare, Pleo, wefox, and viz.ai, and a stable of fast-growing businesses across various sectors, such as Sylvera, Lindus Health, Yonder, 9fin and Maze. Find out more at www.seedcamp.com.

About IQ Capital

IQ Capital is a dedicated European deep tech venture capital firm, built on the conviction that frontier technology will underpin the next generation of globally significant companies. We back founders leveraging scientific breakthroughs to build enduring global businesses. We have invested in over 100 of Europe's most ambitious deep tech teams across six funds since 2005. Find out more at www.iqcapital.vc.

About Oxford University Innovation

Oxford University Innovation (OUI) is the commercialisation arm of the University of Oxford. It works with researchers to create and develop intellectual property from the university's world-leading research, licensing these innovations to companies and enabling the creation of spin-out businesses. OUI is dedicated to translating groundbreaking academic research into real-world applications that benefit society. Find out more at www.innovation.ox.ac.uk.

