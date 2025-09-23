DJ Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) (CSWG LN) Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Sep-2025 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) DEALING DATE: 22-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 11.0432 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22391518 CODE: CSWG LN ISIN: LU1681044993 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044993 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSWG LN LEI Code: 549300PHL2YMVN7ZM794 Sequence No.: 402859 EQS News ID: 2202148 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

