DJ Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD Acc (LUXU LN) Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Sep-2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 243.9775 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 216889 CODE: LUXU LN ISIN: LU1681048713 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU LN LEI Code: 549300L8M6BTO4ZUPB66 Sequence No.: 402867 EQS News ID: 2202164

September 23, 2025 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)