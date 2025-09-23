DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist (US13 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Sep-2025 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.7362 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1272995 CODE: US13 LN ISIN: LU1407887162 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US13 LN LEI Code: 549300XKJ5Q0LC822158 Sequence No.: 402913 EQS News ID: 2202258 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2202258&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2025 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)