Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) (EAHG LN) Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Sep-2025 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 22-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 47.6251 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29311 CODE: EAHG LN ISIN: LU2368674045 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2368674045 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EAHG LN LEI Code: 213800MNGINQA3GWTZ79 Sequence No.: 402978 EQS News ID: 2202394 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 23, 2025 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)