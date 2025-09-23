EQS-News: HeartBeat.bio AG / Key word(s): Agreement

HeartBeat.bio Joins Forces with Boehringer Ingelheim to Advance Gene Therapies for Inherited Heart Muscle Disorders



23.09.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HeartBeat.bio Joins Forces with Boehringer Ingelheim to Advance Gene Therapies for Inherited Heart Muscle Disorders Vienna, Austria - September 23, 2025 - HeartBeat.bio has entered into a research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to develop gene therapy-based treatments for genetic cardiomyopathies. The partnership combines Boehringer Ingelheim's expertise in gene therapy drug development with HeartBeat.bio's proprietary Cardioid Drug Discovery Platform, aiming to advance innovative therapies for inherited heart muscle diseases. The partnership addresses a high unmet need in cardiovascular health. Genetic cardiomyopathies - including hypertrophic, dilated, and arrhythmogenic forms - are a leading cause of heart failure and sudden cardiac death, particularly among younger individuals. Across major pharmaceutical markets (US, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan), approximately one million people are affected, many of whom face limited treatment options and a high burden of disease. "Inherited heart diseases often strike early and progress silently. By modeling genetic cardiomyopathies in human cardiac organoids, we can screen and profile potential therapies with unprecedented precision and speed," said Michael Krebs, CEO of HeartBeat.bio. "This collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim marks an important step towards bringing new, transformative treatments to patients with inherited heart conditions." HeartBeat.bio's Cardioid Drug Discovery Platform uses chamber-like cardiac organoids derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to replicate key features of inherited heart diseases. The platform has demonstrated translational relevance in pilot studies, including its applicability for adeno-associated virus (AAV) pharmacological experiments. This collaboration builds on a long-standing relationship between the two companies. Boehringer Ingelheim has previously contributed to the development of the Cardioid platform by providing pharmaceutical R&D expertise, shaping disease-relevant screening assays, and supplying benchmark compounds for validation. About HeartBeat.bio HeartBeat.bio AG is a pioneering TechBio company developing breakthrough therapies for heart failure through its next-generation Cardioid Drug Discovery Platform. This proprietary platform integrates iPSC-derived cardiac organoids with advanced automation and AI-driven analytics to enable scalable, human-centric drug discovery. Utilizing physiologically relevant and scalable human model systems, HeartBeat.bio enhances translational predictability, shortens development timelines, and reduces clinical failure rates. The company is advancing its own therapeutic pipeline while strategically partnering with pharma and biotech companies to co-develop transformative heart failure treatments. Initial focus areas include cardiomyopathies, myocardial fibrosis, and its effects on cardiac remodeling, a chronic disease phenotype prevalent in most heart failure patients. HeartBeat.bio was founded in 2021 and is located at the Vienna Biocenter in Austria, one of the leading life science clusters in Europe. The company received private investments by aws Gründungsfonds II, i&i Biotech Fund, Invest AG, red-stars.com data AG, and Tensor Ventures Fund as well as grants from the Austrian promotional bank (AWS), Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG) and the Vienna Business Agency. For further information, please visit www.heartbeat.bio or follow us on LinkedIn . Contact HeartBeat.bio AG Vienna Biocenter 6, Dr. Bohr Gasse 7, A-1030 Vienna, Austria

Michael Krebs, CEO

Email: office@heartbeat.bio For Press Enquiries: MC Services AG

Julia von Hummel, Katja Arnold

Phone: +49 89 210 228-0

Email: heartbeatbio@mc-services.eu



23.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

