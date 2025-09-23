New integration provides streamlined, AI-enhanced omnichannel customer interactions, improving satisfaction and operational efficiency

Infobip, a global cloud communications platform and Oracle partner, and Oracle have expanded the capabilities of Oracle Fusion Cloud Service by directly integrating WhatsApp and SMS messaging. Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, this integration empowers businesses to deliver richer, more interactive customer experiences by engaging customers across popular messaging channels.

As customers increasingly expect immediate, personalized interactions across their preferred channels, this new integration enhances Oracle Cloud Service's existing communication capabilities. Adding WhatsApp and SMS alongside native Live Chat helps businesses unify customer interactions within a single, streamlined service environment.

"By connecting WhatsApp and SMS channels with Oracle Fusion Cloud's AI-driven capabilities, Oracle and Infobip are simplifying and enhancing the way businesses communicate with customers," said Brett Weigl, Vice President, Product Management, Service Cloud Field Service Cloud, Oracle. "Our AI assistant can now deliver rapid, accurate responses directly through customers' preferred messaging apps, improving customer satisfaction and enabling agents to focus on more complex inquiries."

The integration leverages Oracle Cloud Service's embedded AI and automation, allowing businesses to efficiently manage high volumes of customer interactions. The built-in chatbot handles routine inquiries quickly and accurately, reducing response times and easing agent workload. Human agents can easily step in for more nuanced interactions, ensuring streamlined escalations and resolutions.

"This integration reflects Infobip's ongoing commitment to helping businesses thrive in the digital age," said Miguel Turnbull, Senior Director, Global Partnerships at Infobip. "Partnering with Oracle allows us to enhance our customers' ability to build meaningful connections with their end users, driving engagement, satisfaction, and loyalty."

Oracle and Infobip share a long-standing partnership, delivering integrated communication solutions that support businesses worldwide in their customer engagement strategies.

