PR Newswire
23.09.2025 10:06 Uhr
VIPRE Security Group: Inspired eLearning Unveils New Simulations Lab to Transform Employees into a Formidable Defense Against Cyberattacks

An innovative, research-driven training platform designed to equip employees with practical experience against today's most prevalent phishing, vishing, and SMiShing attacks.

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired eLearning, powered by VIPRE, a global leader and award-winning cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection company, today announced the launch of its new Simulations Lab. This groundbreaking course is designed to equip learners with practical, hands-on experience to identify and react to the most prevalent email phishing, vishing, and SMiShing attacks. In an era of escalating AI-powered threats, sophisticated social engineering attacks frequently bypass technical defenses. The Simulations Lab empowers an organization's workforce to become a crucial line of defense, which can be the difference between a close call and a costly data breach.

The Simulations Lab Experience

The Simulations Lab offers organizations a powerful way to build a smarter, savvier security force. By fostering superior information retention through randomized practice and an active, engaging learning methodology, the platform ensures an investment that yields enduring benefits beyond typical Security Awareness Training programs alone. Simulating real workplace scenarios enhances a learner's ability to apply security best practices effectively.

The platform's research-driven, purpose-built content connects simulations to real-life scams, while gamified elements and continuous interactions keep learners engaged and motivated to improve. By equipping every employee with the mindset to evade today's advanced adversaries, the Simulations Lab transforms a company's workforce into a robust and essential layer of defense.

"Technical defenses are essential, but the human element remains the most targeted and critical layer of security," said John Trest, Chief Learning Officer and Strategic Product Manager, at Inspired eLearning. "With the Simulations Lab, we are giving organizations the tools to turn that potential vulnerability into a powerful strength. We are empowering employees to become the most effective protectors of their organization's intellectual property, customer data, and sensitive health records."

By actively fostering a cybersecurity-conscious culture, organizations can demonstrate their commitment to security and inspire their entire team to become a formidable defense against cyberattacks.

About Inspired eLearning

Inspired eLearning powered by VIPRE is a VIPRE Security Group brand and part of Ziff Davis Inc. As part of VIPRE Security Group, an award-winning global cybersecurity, privacy and data protection company, we are committed to delivering eLearning solutions of the absolute highest quality, ones which don't simply check a box, but which drive positive and measurable changes in organizational culture as well.

We deliver solutions that help clients nurture and enhance workforce skills, protect themselves against cyberattacks and regulatory violations, and maximize the return on their investment in organizational training with our eLearning for employees.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inspired-elearning-unveils-new-simulations-lab-to-transform-employees-into-a-formidable-defense-against-cyberattacks-302563240.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
