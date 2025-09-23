Cassyni brings AI-powered research seminars to EndNote, enabling multimodal discovery and strengthening research integrity in the reference management workflow

New integration helps researchers find information faster, discover video connected to papers, and engage with authors in live seminars.

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassyni, the world's largest database of high-quality research seminars and talks, today announced its integration into EndNote Desktop from Clarivate. The release places Cassyni's AI directly within EndNote reference records, helping researchers discover, evaluate, and engage with the literature through multimodal search-linking papers to relevant videos and letting users hear directly from authors for added context and trust.

"This launch brings Cassyni's AI to the point where researchers read, write and cite," said Ben Kaube, Co-founder of Cassyni. "By connecting text and video, researchers can jump to the exact clip where a paper is explained and, when relevant, join an upcoming live session to ask questions. That added context supports stronger, more transparent scholarship."

The AI-powered integration enables EndNote users to see exactly when a paper is discussed in a seminar, with direct links to that point in the recording. It also finds seminars where authors present and reflect on their own work, giving researchers valuable insight into methods, decisions, and limitations in the author's own voice. In addition, EndNote users can discover upcoming live seminars connected to papers in their library and register to attend with a single click.

Previously available in EndNote Web, the integration is now available for desktop users starting with EndNote 2025.

About Cassyni

Launched in 2021 by the founders of Mendeley, Publons, and Kopernio, our vision is to create a vibrant and connected ecosystem that enables millions of research seminars, helping academics, institutions, and journals grow their reach and maximize their impact.

