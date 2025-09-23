Five-fold GDP Growth Positions ASEAN for Next Wave of Digital Investment, New GSMA Report Finds

GSMA launches 'Digital Nations 2025: Achieving the ASEAN Connectivity Strategic Plan' at Digital Nation Summit Kuala Lumpur; study sets out three-step agenda to bridge region's infrastructure gap

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASEAN markets are at a digital crossroads, with mobile technologies set to shape the region's next wave of growth. A new GSMA report calls on governments and industry to close critical policy, infrastructure and skills gaps to deliver on ASEAN's digital ambitions and the ASEAN Connectivity Strategic Plan.Digital Nations 2025: Achieving the ASEAN Connectivity Strategic Plan, calls on governments and industry to close critical policy, infrastructure and skills gaps to deliver on ASEAN's digital ambitions and the ASEAN Connectivity Strategic Plan.

Launched today at the GSMA Digital Nation Summit Kuala Lumpur (ASEAN Edition), the study sets out three priorities to accelerate progress: boosting investment in 5G, fibre and cloud infrastructure; harmonising data, trade and cyber-security frameworks to enable seamless cross-border services; and strengthening regional and international cooperation to share expertise and build capacity.

Tracing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)'s transformation since 2000 the report, based on the GSMA Intelligence Digital Nations Index, highlights the bloc's economic rise from USD 737 billion to more than USD 4 trillion in 2024 - growth that could be multiplied through digital innovation.

In parallel, GSMA also announced its new flagship convening for the region, M360 ASEAN, which will be held next year on 9-10 September 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, under the theme 'Aligning Policy, Power & Progress'.

Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, GSMA, said: "ASEAN has already delivered a five-fold expansion in economic output this century, yet our Digital Nations research shows that progress is uneven. Singapore leads the 2025 ASEAN digital readiness index, with scores across the region showing a broad range of preparedness levels. ASEAN has advanced in digital adoption, but gaps in readiness, regulation, and skills remain. Member states should strengthen digital ecosystems by addressing these challenges."

The Kuala Lumpur edition of the Digital Nation Summit (DNS), supported by MCMC, brings together policymakers, industry leaders and regional institutions to directly address these gaps. Sessions are focused on investment, skills, and innovation priorities, with outcomes designed to inform broader policy conversations - including those to be advanced at M360 ASEAN 2026.

