WKN: A3DDPQ | ISIN: SE0017483506 | Ticker-Symbol: 4IIA
Tradegate
23.09.25 | 09:22
2,500 Euro
+3,05 % +0,074
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2025 09:20 Uhr
39 Leser
Instalco AB: Instalco wins partnering project on the construction of the new radio and TV broadcasting building, NRK, in Oslo

The Instalco subsidiary, Lysteknikk AS, has signed an agreement regarding the complete delivery of electrical installations at the new headquarters and media house for NRK, the Norwegian state-run radio and television public broadcasting company in Oslo. The project is carried out in partnering with the customer and general contractor Hent AS.

The new 50,000 sq. metre building is scheduled for completion in 2029.

NRK's new radio and TV broadcasting building will be located at Normannsløkka in Oslo, with Hent AS as the project's general contractor. Preliminary projects in Phase 1 is currently in progress and scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2026. During this phase, detailed construction plans for Phase 2 will be developed. The order value of the Phase 2 project is as of yet unknown.

"This is a technically complex and high-profile project. We are both proud and delighted to have been awarded the assignment, and we look forward to collaborating with Hent, NRK and the project's other partners. We have vast expertise and experience with these types of projects. Our partnering model provides our skilled team with numerous opportunities to propose cost-effective, energy-efficient solutions that also meet the strict technical requirements," says Roger Aksnes, Country Manager Norway, Instalco.

The current premises of Norway's state-owned public radio and television broadcaster were inaugurated in 1950, and NRK is now in clear need of new, modern premises.

NRK's new main premise will be a state-of-the-art, technologically advanced radio and TV broadcasting facility, with high demands in terms of electricity, digitalisation, automation, and sustainable, circular economic models.

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Trahn, Head of Communications & Sustainability, +46-70-913 67 96, fredrik.trahn@instalco.se

Instalco is one of the leading installation companies in Northern Europe for electrical, heating & plumbing, ventilation, industrial solutions and technical consulting. We offer system design, installation and service & maintenance of buildings and facilities in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The business is run through our 150+ subsidiaries, with support from a small, central organisation. Instalco is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker INSTAL. For more information, visit www.instalco.se

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
