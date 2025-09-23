Solar module manufacturer Solx, a new player in the industry, is expected to soon open Puerto Rico's first module manufacturing factory.From pv magazine USA Puerto Rico's first solar module manufacturing facility will soon begin operations, where US company Solx will produce an annual 700 MW to 800 MW. Once operational, Solx will provide turnkey OEM solutions, fully traceable domestic content, and Federal Entity of Concern-compliant solar modules. The facility will produce 72-cell n-type modules for the utility-scale market. Solx is partnering with Origami Solar to source steel frames for the ...

