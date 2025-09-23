The German company is introducing its own heat pump with a heating output of up to 16 kW and a maximum flow temperature of 80 C. The system is designed to meet rising demand in large single-family homes and unrenovated existing buildings.From pv magazine Germany German renewable energy company Enpal has launched a new heat pump designed for residential use, targeting single-family homes and older buildings with high heating demands. The system, manufactured in China, is a monoblock heat pump that uses propane (R290) as a refrigerant. It carries an A+++ efficiency rating and is available in five ...

