Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Milesight as a Top Innovator in the Global Smart Building Sensor Market

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has named Milesight one of the leading innovators in the fast-growing global smart building sensor market. The firm's latest report, Frost Radar: Smart Building Sensors, 2025 , highlights companies that are setting the pace with strong innovation and proven execution.

The global smart building sensor market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 26% through 2028, driven by demand for energy savings, greener buildings, and people-focused spaces. Since 2021, more than $37.5 billion has flowed into smart building startups, underscoring the strategic importance of the sector.

Milesight stands out on the Frost Radar, ranking among the top three for both innovation and growth. Between 2021 and 2024, the company achieved an average CAGR of 74.8%, making it one of the fastest-rising players in the industry.

With one of the most complete product ranges on the market, Milesight offers sensors for indoor air quality , occupancy and people counting , and energy and facility management. The company has been releasing more than eight new devices each year, introducing features such as LoRa D2D communication, NFC-enabled setup, and AI-powered people sensing. Its design philosophy puts people first, balancing smart insights with privacy and compliance.

Frost & Sullivan also pointed to Milesight's track record in large-scale projects worldwide. In Canada, more than 47,000 IAQ devices were deployed in schools to improve classroom environments. In the United States, airports use Milesight sensors to track passenger flows and monitor conditions. In Europe, retailers are applying AI ToF sensors to enhance store layouts and reduce energy use.

Looking ahead, Frost & Sullivan notes that the next stage of smart building sensors will be shaped by AI-IoT convergence, sensor fusion, and sustainability-driven design. Milesight's forward-looking strategy aligns closely with these trends, positioning it to help build greener, smarter, and more connected spaces.

About Milesight

Milesight delivers multi-potential sensing products that capture meaningful data and make it accessible across diverse applications. By applying AI, 5G, and IoT technologies, the company addresses customer challenges with speed and flexibility. With its commitment to "making sensing matter," Milesight partners with a growing global network to create unique data value. Today, it is making positive impacts in smart buildings, intelligent traffic, intelligent security, smart cities, and beyond.

