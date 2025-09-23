Zaptest AI: ZAPTEST.AI Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to ZAPTEST.AI to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / ZAPTEST, a leader in enterprise software automation, today announced the availability of ZAPTEST.AI in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing world-class applications and services for use on Azure. ZAPTEST customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

ZAPTEST's AI-powered, cross-platform software test automation and RPA solution accelerates digital transformation and improves enterprise efficiency. With seamless integration into Microsoft Azure, ZAPTEST.AI enables customers to deploy, scale, and manage automation across any application, platform, or device - while reducing automation costs and enhancing speed to market.

Unleashing AI-Powered Automation at Scale

ZAPTEST.AI helps enterprises automate DevOps and BizOps processes across entire organizations with a zero-code, autonomous, task-agnostic framework.

The solution uses AI to execute software testing and RPA at scale across applications, platforms, and environment to simplify processes. ZAPTEST customers enjoy faster digital transformation and accelerated development lifecycles while reducing testing bottlenecks and delivery timelines.

Ensure enterprise-grade security as teams deploy automation in compliant, air-gapped environments while maintaining strict governance and data protection.

"By bringing ZAPTEST.AI to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, we're empowering enterprises to automate end-to-end processes across their entire digital ecosystem," said Alex ZAP Chernyak, CEO at ZAPTEST. "Our seamless integration with Azure allows customers to scale faster, innovate smarter, and unlock the power of AI-driven automation for real business outcomes."

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes ZAPTEST.AI, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape offering flexibility and economic value while transacting tens of billions of dollars a year in revenues," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like ZAPTEST, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

Learn more about ZAPTEST.AI at its page on Azure Marketplace.

About ZAPTEST

ZAPTEST is a leading provider of AI-driven test automation and robotic process automation solutions designed for enterprise-scale deployment. With its unique 1CLICK technology, PLAN Studio, and AI Copilot, ZAPTEST enables cross-platform automation for software testing and business process workflows - without writing a single line of code.

Enterprises across industries leverage ZAPTEST to accelerate time-to-market, optimize resources, and achieve 10X ROI on their automation strategies.

To learn more, visit www.zaptest.ai or explore our Azure Marketplace listing .

For more information, press only:

Contact: Cynthia Broyles, ZAPTEST, team@zaptest.ai

SOURCE: Zaptest AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/zaptest.ai-now-available-in-microsoft-azure-marketplace-1071722