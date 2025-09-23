Larry Susman: Shekel AI Showcases WeightAI Smart Hospitality With Scobie McIntosh at Hospitality Tech Expo

CRAWLEY, GB / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Scobie McIntosh, a UK authority in vending, coffee and bakery equipment solutions, will join Shekel AI, a global leader in precision weighing and smart retail technology at the Hospitality Tech Expo, Excel London, 30th September to 1st October to showcase the latest innovations in smart retail technology for the hospitality industry.

The collaboration highlights the companies' shared commitment to innovation, with Scobie McIntosh bringing decades of expertise in equipment supply, installation, service and refurbishment, and Shekel delivering world-class WeightAI technology that powers the Innovendi Elite Smart Cooler.

At the show, hospitality operators, from large hotel groups to independent cafés, bars and resorts, will be able to see first-hand how the Innovendi Smart Cooler creates a seamless, secure micro-market experience. Combining Shekel's WeightAI technology with Scobie McIntosh's nationwide engineering support, the solution delivers:

Secured: Real-time inventory, precision item-level detection, theft prevention, data integrity, full planogram control - with no cameras and no blind spots.

Confident: Guests know exactly what they're paying for; no errors or billing surprises.

Simple & Scalable: Plug-and-play rollout across sites, remote management, lowest cost of ownership.

"We're excited to be joining Shekel at the Hospitality Tech Expo," said Mark Stevens, Scobie McIntosh Relationship Director. "Together we are demonstrating how innovation and service combine to give hospitality operators smarter ways to increase revenue and improve customer experience."

"While others guess with cameras, we know with precision," said Rami Bahar, Chief Business Officer at Shekel. "Together with Scobie McIntosh's nationwide service network, we're giving UK hospitality operators a secure, reliable path to always-on, profitable micro-markets."

Visitors can meet both teams and see the Innovendi Elite Smart Cooler in action at the Hospitality Tech Expo, Stand HT144.

About Scobie McIntosh

Scobie McIntosh is a trusted provider of equipment solutions across vending, coffee and bakery, with decades of expertise. The company supplies, installs and services equipment nationwide, delivering innovation and engineering excellence to hospitality and retail operators.

For more information, visit www.scobie.uk.

About Shekel

Shekel Scales Ltd. is a pioneer in weighing technology, offering advanced solutions that empower businesses with precision, scalability, and AI-driven innovation. With a global presence and a commitment to excellence, Shekel is redefining the future of unassisted shopping and industrial applications..

For more information: www.shekel.ai.

