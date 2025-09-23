Savvly Launches a New Employer-Funded Retirement Benefit to Strengthen Employees' Long-Term Financial Security

The new, affordable retirement benefit helps companies retain talent and employees further secure their financial future.

BOULDER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Savvly , a financial technology company dedicated to redefining longevity benefits, today announced the launch of its employer-funded retirement benefit, a new solution designed to complement existing 401(k) and IRA plans. Rather than replacing traditional retirement accounts, Savvly provides an additional layer of peace of mind by delivering structured payouts in later life, when longevity risk is greatest.

Savvly is built for employers who want to enhance their benefits programs with a scalable, cost-effective offering. Employers contribute to Savvly on behalf of their employees, much like they would with health or insurance benefits, and employees also have the option to contribute. Because Savvly has no contribution limits, high earners who have already maxed out their 401(k) or IRA can continue to invest toward long-term financial security.

"With Savvly, employers can now offer a benefit that not only supports financial wellness but reimagines how we prepare for the final chapters of life," said Dario Fusato, co-founder and CEO of Savvly. "This is not another 401(k). This is a financial breakthrough."

For HR leaders and benefits managers, Savvly addresses multiple workforce challenges. It helps employees retire on time and on schedule by providing an additional late-life financial resource, easing concerns about outliving savings. It also supports career transitions, reducing turnover costs and creating smoother succession planning. In a competitive job market, Savvly stands out as an innovative benefit that resonates with younger talent seeking employers who invest in their long-term future.

Savvly's model is straightforward. It is a pooled investment fund tied to the S&P 500 index that delivers structured payouts at milestone ages such as 80, 85, 90, and 95. Longevity bonuses reward participants who live longer, while employees retain the value of their contributions even if they leave the company. The structure is transparent, flexible, and designed to be easily implemented within existing benefits programs.

Some additional Savvly features include:

High Flexibility: Withdraw anytime with no restrictions on how payouts are used. Please refer to our disclosures for more information.

Low Fees: Management fees as low as 50 bps.

Low Cost to Employers: Low monthly per-employee cost with no employer management fees.

Long-Term Capital Gains Taxation: Taxed as a qualified ROTH account.

Safety and Transparency: All accounts are SIPC-protected, ERISA-compliant, and managed through trusted custodians.

"Employers are looking for meaningful ways to support their workforce," said Tony Derossi, co-founder and chief operating officer. "With Savvly, they can now offer something scalable, cost-efficient, and deeply human."

Savvly also recently launched its ROI calculator for employers, available at www.savvly.com/employers, to help HR teams assess the cost savings and retention advantages of adding the longevity benefit to their programs.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.savvly.com.

About Savvly

Savvly is a fintech company redefining retirement with a market-based, pooled longevity solution that turns long life into a financial asset. By combining low-cost index investing with actuarial efficiencies, Savvly delivers late-life payouts that protect against outliving savings. Built for everyday Americans, Savvly helps users gain peace of mind and long-term financial security without insurance complexity or high fees. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Savvly is backed by Techstars and partners like AARP and A.J. Gallagher. Media Contact:

