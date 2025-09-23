Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad: Seni Jaya Expands Advertising Footprint with Strategic Acquisition of Ganad Media

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad ("Seni Jaya" or the "Group"), a dynamic and leading Out-of-Home ("OOH") media specialist in Malaysia, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Seni Jaya Sdn. Bhd. ("SJSB"), has entered into a Shares Sale and Purchase Agreement ("SSPA") with Dwi Mewah Sdn. Bhd. to acquire 100% equity interest in Ganad Media Sdn. Bhd. ("Ganad Media").

Established in 1986, Ganad Media is a well-recognised name in Malaysia's OOH sector, with a portfolio of high-visibility advertising media and display solutions across prime urban locations. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Seni Jaya's growth journey, enabling the Group to further expand its customer base, diversify its product offerings, and reinforce its market leadership in the OOH industry.

Mr. Jeff Cheah See Heong, Chief Executive Officer of Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad commented, "This acquisition represents a strategic expansion for Seni Jaya. Ganad Media brings with it a legacy of premium sites, a strong reputation in the industry, and valuable client relationships. By combining our expertise, we aim to deliver even more impactful advertising solutions and unlock synergies that will elevate our market position."

He further noted, "Ganad Media's portfolio, particularly its landmark sites in Kuala Lumpur, will complement our existing assets and create a stronger, more diversified platform for clients. This move is not only about expanding scale, but also about elevating the quality and impact of our OOH offerings.

With this acquisition, Seni Jaya reinforces its commitment to shaping Malaysia's OOH landscape into one that is modern, immersive, and technology-enabled. By integrating Ganad Media's established presence with Seni Jaya's innovation-driven approach, the Group is poised to capture new growth opportunities and deliver long-term, sustainable value to its stakeholders.

As at 5:00 P.M., 22 September 2025, Seni Jaya's share price closed at RM0.42, showcasing a market capitalisation of RM89.7 million.

About Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad

Incorporated in 1983, Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad ("Seni Jaya" or the "Group") is a leading Out-of-Home ("OOH") media solutions provider in Malaysia, listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia. With over 500 billboards nationwide, the Company offers static and digital billboards and also provides advertising solutions leveraging on rail transit, airports, and e-hailing vehicles through its media brands, including UNILINK, VISION, CSSB, OSSB, ANDAMAN MEDIA, ENOMAD and BTSJ. Committed to innovation and data-driven advertising, Seni Jaya delivers high-impact, targeted solutions, staying true to its promise of "Connecting Brands, Connecting People", helping brands reach the right audience, in the right place, at the right time.

For more information, visit https://www.senijayacorp.com/

