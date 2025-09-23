The project - which includes 28 solar modules - is expected to generate around 25 MWh of clean electricity annually.AESOLAR has supplied high-quality solar modules for a rooftop solar system atop Thailand's first inner-city homeless shelter - the Center of Dreams. The center - run by the Bangkok Community Health Foundation (BCHR) - is in the heart of Bangkok's largest slum, Khlong Toei. It gives the city's most vulnerable not just a safe place to sleep, but a pathway back into society. The shelter currently supports 20 residents, with plans to expand and reintegrate 150 individuals by the end ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...