Gautam Solar has introduced 630 Wp R-Series tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules for utility-scale PV projects, approved under India's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).From pv magazine India Gautam Solar has unveiled its 630Wp R-Series TOPCon solar modules for utility-scale PV projects. The new modules are ALMM and BIS approved, ensuring compliance for government projects and large-scale tenders, while meeting the highest industry standards. Built on n-type TOPCon technology, the R Series modules deliver up to 23.32% module efficiency ...

