Exposure Management Leader Extends its Cloud Security Solutions Even Further to Ensure One Wrong Click Doesn't Become a Costly Breach

Intruder, a leader in exposure management, today announced that Intruder Cloud Security, which monitors cloud-based systems and infrastructures for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations now supports Google Cloud Platform. With this expansion, Intruder Cloud Security is now more accessible than ever, available to customers across the three largest cloud providers Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

As organizations continue their shift to cloud and multi-cloud environments, the risk of cloud breaches is on the rise. Multi-cloud environments are increasingly common, but operating them creates visibility gaps from a security perspective. Intruder Cloud Security mitigates these gaps by providing one location to manage an organization's multi-cloud security posture and complements the existing vulnerability management and attack surface discovery modules of the Intruder platform. It offers agentless, daily cloud configuration scans, designed to detect and alert users to misconfigurations, insecure permissions, open ports, compliance issues and other critical vulnerabilities

Daily, Automated Cloud Security

With the addition of Intruder Cloud Security for Google Cloud Platform, customers can now run daily automated cloud scans and receive results directly alongside their existing vulnerability scanning in Intruder. Cloud scans identify threats that may not be detectable to external scanners, but can still pose a risk to cloud security, including:

Insecure positions and role based access controls

Exposed secrets and hard coded credentials

Misconfigured firewall settings and exposed services

Misconfigured cloud settings and missing security controls

"The concept that the cloud is secure by default is a myth companies can easily misconfigure their cloud security settings, which causes their cloud environments to be breached," said Andy Hornegold, Vice President of Product at Intruder. "We're on a mission to deliver unified exposure management by providing exceptional user experience. The introduction of cloud security alongside our existing vulnerability management and attack surface discovery capabilities maintains the gold standard of user experience that our customers expect."

Solving for the Cloud Industry's Security Gaps

Cloud service providers typically operate shared responsibility models that place the onus of security on their customers. Platform native solutions fail to provide a full overview of an organization's security posture and can be cumbersome to operate. Furthermore, enterprise cloud security posture management providers are cost prohibitive to small and medium sized businesses.

Intruder Cloud Security helps organizations manage their responsibilities by preventing one wrong click from turning into a breach, providing unified visibility into their multi-cloud security posture and offering services at a fraction of the cost of enterprise focused cloud security solutions.

Available Now Within the Intruder Platform

Intruder Cloud Security is available today for free trial users and Intruder customers on the Cloud, Pro and Enterprise plans, and is accessible directly within the Intruder platform. More information about capabilities and implementation can be found here.

About Intruder

Intruder's exposure management platform helps lean security teams stop breaches before they start by proactively discovering attack surface weaknesses. By unifying attack surface management, cloud security and continuous vulnerability management in one intuitive platform, Intruder makes it easy to stay secure by cutting through the noise and complexity. Founded in 2015 by Chris Wallis, a former ethical hacker turned corporate blue teamer, Intruder is now protecting over 3,000 companies worldwide.

