CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank to Establish Bitcoin Reserve

New treasury approach sees 25% of conference assets held in Bitcoin

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CfC St. Moritz , a highly curated digital assets conference for investors and decision-makers, has partnered with Sygnum Bank to establish a Bitcoin reserve as part of its long-term treasury strategy. This move reflects the conference's ongoing belief in Bitcoin's role as a foundational digital asset and its commitment to building a sustainable future for the event and its global community.

The conference has allocated 25% of its treasury assets into Bitcoin. Sygnum, a global digital asset banking group, and long-time partner of the CfC St. Moritz, has been chosen to manage the Bitcoin reserve. The decision was based on strong alignment in values, a shared commitment to regulatory excellence, and Sygnum's proven track record in digital asset banking.

Nicolo Stoehr, CEO of the CfC St. Moritz, said: "Bitcoin has always represented more than just an asset for us - it's a long-term idea rooted in decentralisation, resilience, and trust. Establishing this reserve is a way to safeguard the future of CfC St. Moritz, reinforce our independence, and demonstrate our commitment to the digital asset ecosystem we've helped shape since 2018. Sygnum has been with us from the beginning, and its Swiss heritage, regulatory strength, and trusted infrastructure made it the ideal partner for this step."

This marks a strategic step for the CfC St. Moritz, which has been deeply embedded in the digital asset space since its first edition in 2018. Over the years, it has navigated numerous market cycles and global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, while consistently building a trusted platform that connects the most influential voices across finance and crypto.

Mathias Imbach, Sygnum Co-Founder and Group CEO, said: "We have been strong supporters of CfC St. Moritz - one of the crypto industry's premier events and my personal annual crypto conference highlight - since its inception. By establishing a Bitcoin reserve, CfC St. Moritz is making a strong endorsement of Bitcoin as a long-term store of value. We are proud to support the CfC St. Moritz in this important initiative and will continue to build trust in Future Finance, together."

Recently, the conference confirmed that its 2026 edition will take place between 14-16 January. Hosted at Suvretta House in the idyllic alpine St. Moritz resort, the CfC St. Moritz serves as an annual agenda-setting platform connecting industry experts from across the intersections of crypto, digital assets, finance, technology, and business. With just 250 places available for participants, seats are allocated based on strict criteria. Applications to attend will open in the coming weeks.

About the CfC St. Moritz

The CfC St. Moritz is a private gathering of hand-picked opinion leaders and investors in the private and unique setting of the Swiss Alps. This annual, application-only conference fosters genuine connections, with a deliberate limit of 250 international UHNWIs, family offices, funds, and institutional investors, bridging the traditional finance sector and the crypto industry. Founded in 2017, CfC St. Moritz has hosted seven in-person conferences in St. Moritz, one in Half Moon Bay, California, two virtual conferences during the pandemic, and several smaller events. The conference operates with a core team of four throughout the year, expanding to 70 during the event, and is led by CEO Nicolo Stoehr.

www.cfc-stmoritz.com | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram

About Sygnum

Sygnum is a global digital asset banking group, founded on Swiss and Singapore heritage. We empower professional and institutional investors, banks, corporates and DLT foundations to invest in digital assets with complete trust. Our team enables this through our institutional-grade security, expert personal service and portfolio of regulated digital asset banking, asset management, tokenization and B2B services.

In Switzerland, Sygnum holds a banking license and has CMS and Major Payment Institution licences in Singapore. The group is also regulated in the established global financial hubs of Abu Dhabi and Luxembourg and is registered in Liechtenstein.

We believe that the future has heritage. Our crypto-native team of banking, investment and digital asset technology professionals are building a trusted gateway between the traditional and digital asset economies that we call Future Finance. To learn more about how Sygnum's mission and values are shaping this digital asset ecosystem, please visit sygnum.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Disclaimer: The information in this publication pertaining to Sygnum Bank AG ("Sygnum") is for general information purposes only, as per date of publication, and should not be considered exhaustive. Sygnum expressly disclaims all liability that may be based on such information, omissions, or errors thereof. This publication does not consider the financial situation of any natural or legal person, nor does it provide any tax, legal, investment advice, recommendation, offer or invitation by or on behalf of Sygnum to purchase or sell any assets.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cfc-st-moritz-partners-with-sygnum-bank-to-establish-bitcoin-reserve-302564252.html