First commercially available NK (natural killer) cell-specific promoter library enables precise and controllable gene expression

Portfolio of synthetic promoters validates SynGenSys' platform for engineering targeted, tissue-specific gene regulation control elements

SynGenSys, a biotechnology company designing synthetic gene promoter systems to address critical bottlenecks in biopharma manufacturing and enhance cell and gene therapy development, today announced the launch of NK.SET. Developed using the Company's proprietary informatics and design workflow, NK.SET is a synthetic promoter library designed to enable precise, tuneable gene expression in natural killer (NK) cell immunotherapies, to improve both efficacy and targeting.

NK cell therapy development has previously been limited by access to precise, cell-specific, tuneable transgene expression, which is important for both in vivo, as well as ex vivo generated therapies. SynGenSys' NK.SET promoter library now offers cell-specific control over gene expression, with a range of compact de novo sequences of ~200-600 bp with customisable expression levels. Each promoter is designed to reduce off-target activity and can be tailored to meet specific therapeutic needs. Minimal promoter size increases vector therapeutic payload capacity, enabling application across diverse therapeutic contexts.

The first in a portfolio of cell type specific libraries, NK.SET demonstrates the practical utility of SynGenSys' platform and serves as proof-of-concept for the Company's ability to design optimised promoters for specific tissues. The library provides customers with access to off-the-shelf targeted promoters, and forms the basis for rapid customisation, optimised for specific therapeutic requirements.

Promoter selection is a critical yet often overlooked step in cell and gene therapy development, with many manufacturers opting for natural promoters, which come with fixed sizes, activity profiles, and regulatory behaviours. In contrast, bespoke synthetic promoters can be tailored to specific therapeutic applications, offering precise on- and off-target activity. This facilitates the development of safer, more effective gene therapies, particularly in vivo gene therapies, with improved tissue specificity and reduced risk of off-target effects.

David James, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, SynGenSys, commented: "The introduction of NK.SET marks a significant step forward for SynGenSys, and a clear demonstration of the utility of our platform. Not only does it open the door for new partnership opportunities in the expanding NK-based immunotherapy field, but it also extends the potential for applicability of our platform to other immune cells such as T cells, broadening our impact across the cell and gene therapy landscape. This is more than a product it's a strategic milestone showcasing SynGenSys' commitment to advancing the next-generation of cell and gene therapies through engineered transcriptional control ultimately delivering safer and more effective therapies."

