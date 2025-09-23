Viromed Medical AG initiates approval process for PulmoPlas with the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices

RELLINGEN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed" ISIN: DE000A3MQR65), a medical technology company and pioneer of cold plasma technology, has initiated the official approval process for its new product PulmoPlas® with the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices ("Bundesinstitut für Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte" BfArM). With this step, the company is setting the course for the future widespread use of this novel therapy.

PulmoPlas® is an innovative medical device based on cold plasma technology for the treatment of severe respiratory diseases. It is designed to effectively combat ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) in particular, thus offering patients a much-needed new treatment option.

Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG, explains: "With PulmoPlas®, we have developed a product that has the potential to make a decisive impact on one of the greatest medical challenges of our time - the fight against antimicrobial resistance. The approval process that has now begun is therefore not only a milestone for Viromed, but also an important step in the fight against multi-resistant pathogens."

The BfArM approval process is a multi-stage procedure that Viromed is preparing in collaboration with renowned scientific partners. The Hannover Medical School (MHH) and the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI) are supporting Viromed with their scientific expertise.

In parallel with the regular approval process, Viromed will apply for special approval to ensure the availability of PulmoPlas® as early as possible.

The start of the approval process was preceded by a large study on the treatment of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) with PulmoPlas® in intensive care patients; an ex vivo and in vivo study has already been initiated.

Further information on PulmoPlas® can be found at www.viromed.de/pulmoplas.

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

www.viromed-medical-ag.de

Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de

Press contact

E-mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de

SOURCE: Viromed Medical AG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/viromed-medical-ag-initiates-approval-process-for-pulmoplasr-with-the-1077165