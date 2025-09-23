Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3MQR6 | ISIN: DE000A3MQR65 | Ticker-Symbol: Q11
Xetra
23.09.25 | 11:29
4,360 Euro
+3,81 % +0,160
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIROMED MEDICAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIROMED MEDICAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3004,38011:53
4,3404,42011:55
ACCESS Newswire
23.09.2025 11:26 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viromed Medical AG initiates approval process for PulmoPlas with the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices

RELLINGEN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed" ISIN: DE000A3MQR65), a medical technology company and pioneer of cold plasma technology, has initiated the official approval process for its new product PulmoPlas® with the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices ("Bundesinstitut für Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte" BfArM). With this step, the company is setting the course for the future widespread use of this novel therapy.

PulmoPlas® is an innovative medical device based on cold plasma technology for the treatment of severe respiratory diseases. It is designed to effectively combat ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) in particular, thus offering patients a much-needed new treatment option.

Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG, explains: "With PulmoPlas®, we have developed a product that has the potential to make a decisive impact on one of the greatest medical challenges of our time - the fight against antimicrobial resistance. The approval process that has now begun is therefore not only a milestone for Viromed, but also an important step in the fight against multi-resistant pathogens."

The BfArM approval process is a multi-stage procedure that Viromed is preparing in collaboration with renowned scientific partners. The Hannover Medical School (MHH) and the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI) are supporting Viromed with their scientific expertise.

In parallel with the regular approval process, Viromed will apply for special approval to ensure the availability of PulmoPlas® as early as possible.

The start of the approval process was preceded by a large study on the treatment of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) with PulmoPlas® in intensive care patients; an ex vivo and in vivo study has already been initiated.

Further information on PulmoPlas® can be found at www.viromed.de/pulmoplas.

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

www.viromed-medical-ag.de

Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de

Press contact

E-mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de

SOURCE: Viromed Medical AG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/viromed-medical-ag-initiates-approval-process-for-pulmoplasr-with-the-1077165

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.