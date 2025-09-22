PDF Solutions, Inc.: PDF Solutions Secures Landmark Contract with Global IDM Customer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS) today announced a landmark contract signing: a significant multi-year agreement to expand a prior contract and deploy eProbe® tools, Characterization Vehicle® infrastructure, and associated Exensio® analytics software across multiple high-volume manufacturing facilities of a major global semiconductor manufacturer.

Breakthrough Technology Scales to Mass Production

PDF Solutions' eProbe technology delivers contactless testing of 3D semiconductor structures using electron beam, optimized for each wafer's specific design characteristics. This agreement encompasses multiple eProbe systems with deployment in 2025, supported by PDF Solutions' comprehensive software suite for machine optimization and results analysis.

The contract marks a pivotal milestone that validates PDF Solutions' strategic vision and demonstrates the critical role of eProbe technology in both advanced node development and high-volume manufacturing.

Integration of Process characterization, Design and in-line Fabrication data

PDF Solutions combines the eProbe DirectScan application with Characterization Vehicle test chips and Exensio analytics software to enable faster yield learning in high-volume manufacturing environments.

This landmark contract validates the approach of integrating process characterization data with design layout data and in-line fabrication data to enhance detectability to ppb levels to accelerate root cause for yield diagnosis and variability control.

Secure Connected Solutions Drive Value

PDF Solutions will deploy eProbe tools and associated software at the Foundry's manufacturing sites, using PDF Solutions' secureWISE® network to provide secure remote equipment support and maintenance. This deployment exemplifies PDF Solutions' strategic vision: creating a cross-industry analytics and collaboration platform that connects key players in the semiconductor ecosystem.

Comprehensive connectivity is essential for achieving faster yield ramps and delivering on the promise of AI in semiconductors. To successfully implement AI solutions, the industry needs automated connections between data sources, tools, and enterprise software systems across the entire semiconductor supply chain.

Reaffirming Financial Outlook

PDF Solutions reaffirms its full-year 2025 revenue growth guidance of 21% to 23% compared to 2024.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company's products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

