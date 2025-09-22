Lithium Ionic Corp.: Lithium Ionic Announces $10M Non-brokered Private Placement Backed by Martin Rowley, RTEK and Key Strategic Shareholders

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQB: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement financing of 14,285,714 units (the "Units") at $0.70 per Unit for gross proceeds of $10,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering is backed by Martin Rowley, a recognized leader in the lithium industry and a proven builder of multi-billion-dollar mining companies, members of RTEK International DMCC ("RTEK"), an experienced team of lithium veterans recognized for successfully designing and developing projects worldwide, as well as key strategic shareholders. This support provides a strong endorsement of Lithium Ionic's growth strategy as it advances towards becoming a near-term lithium producer in Brazil's "Lithium Valley."

Mr. Rowley brings more than four decades of experience financing and building global mining companies. He co-founded First Quantum Minerals, helping transform it into one of the world's leading copper producers, and later served as Chairman of Galaxy Resources, Orocobre Ltd., and Allkem Ltd., where he played an integral role in shaping some of the most prominent names in the lithium industry. His career has been defined by guiding companies from early-stage development into globally significant producers, with a proven track record of creating value and supporting the successful transition of projects into long-life operations. He is currently non-executive chair and director of Forsys Metals, a Toronto Stock Exchange-listed company in the uranium sector.

RTEK, which has been engaged as strategic advisors to Lithium Ionic since April 2025, is led by an internationally recognized team of lithium veterans with more than 80 years of combined experience across geology, metallurgy, process design, mine development, marketing, and corporate development. The group's leadership includes Brian Talbot, Nicholas Rowley, Noel O'Brien, and Rodrigo Roso, who have advanced multiple successful lithium projects worldwide, including Sigma Lithium's Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil. Their direct participation in the Offering further validates the quality of the Bandeira Project and their confidence in its potential to become one of Brazil's next high-impact lithium operations.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.90 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following the completion of the Offering. Securities issued under the Offering are expected to carry a hold period of 4 months and one day from the date of issue as may be required under applicable securities laws.

The Company plans to use the aggregate net proceeds of the Offering for exploration and development of its Brazilian properties and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about September 29, 2025, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The securities being offered have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its flagship Itinga and Salinas projects cover 14,668 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Itinga Project is situated in the same region as CBL's Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.'s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

