Weatherford International plc: Weatherford Announces Credit Rating Upgrades from Moody's, S&P, and Fitch

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") today announced that Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings have recently upgraded the Company's ratings, underscoring the progress Weatherford has made in strengthening its financial profile, operational performance, and balance sheet flexibility.

Moody's Investors Service upgraded Weatherford's Corporate Family Rating to 'Ba2' from 'Ba3' with a Positive Outlook. The rating upgrade reflects the Company's conservative financial policies, declining debt, and Moody's expectation that the Company will continue to generate positive free cash flow and improve its credit metrics.

S&P Global Ratings upgraded Weatherford's issuer credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. The rating upgrade reflects S&P's expectation that the Company's credit metrics will support the rating over the next 12 months despite lower oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) activity.

Fitch Ratings upgraded Weatherford's Issuer Default Rating to 'BB' from 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. The rating upgrade reflects Fitch's expectation of continued margin improvement relative to peers, significant diversification, size and scale, enhanced liquidity, and balanced capital allocation strategy.



Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, commented, "Receiving upgrades from Moody's, S&P, and Fitch is a clear validation of the significant progress Weatherford has made in recent years. These actions recognize the resilience of our business model, our disciplined approach to capital allocation, and our ability to generate consistent profitability and robust cash flow. We remain focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet, enhancing liquidity, and building long-term value for all stakeholders."

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company conducts business in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 17,300 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 310 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

