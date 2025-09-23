Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.09.2025
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
WKN: A41CVB | ISIN: CA9582117086
Western Forest Products Inc.: Western Forest Products Announces Lumber Production Curtailments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announced today planned temporary operating curtailments at its British Columbia ("B.C.") sawmills during the fourth quarter of 2025. These planned curtailments, combined with temporary operating curtailments taken in the third quarter of 2025, will collectively reduce lumber production at its B.C. sawmills by approximately 50 million board feet in the second half of 2025, amounting to approximately 6 per cent of the Company's annual lumber capacity.

The curtailments are in response to persistently weak market conditions, further impacted by significant increases in U.S. softwood lumber duties in August 2025. In addition, certain factors relating to the B.C. operating environment, including a lack of available economic log supply, ongoing harvesting permitting delays and the strike by the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 at our La-kwa sa muqw Forestry Limited Partnership are also contributing factors.

The temporary curtailments will be taken through a combination of reduced operating hours, an extended holiday break and reconfigured shifting schedules. The Chemainus sawmill, which was temporarily curtailed for the entire third quarter of 2025, will remain temporarily curtailed for the entire fourth quarter of 2025. The Company will continue to monitor market conditions and available log supply across its operations and will adjust its operating schedules as required.

Western is one of the largest private sector employers on Vancouver Island, supporting approximately 3,300 jobs in nearly 20 communities in B.C.

About Western Forest Products Inc.
Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity of 780 million board feet from six sawmills, as well as operates four remanufacturing facilities and two glulam manufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements under the applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by use of words such as "expects", "will", "plans", "estimates" and "potential" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our current intent, belief or expectations with respect to: the extent of the reduction in lumber production at our manufacturing facilities and the Company's ability to adjust operations to match market conditions and available log supply. Although such statements reflect management's current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements are accurate, and actual results or performance may materially vary. Many factors could cause our actual results or performance to be materially different, including factors referenced under the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our MD&A in our 2024 Annual Report dated February 13, 2025.

For further information:
Investor Contact:

Glen Nontell
Chief Financial Officer
(604) 648-4500

Media Contact:

Babita Khunkhun
Senior Director, Communications
(604) 220-4923

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
