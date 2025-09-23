UPM-Kymmene Oyj: Inside information: UPM initiates a strategic review of UPM Plywood business area

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Inside Information) September 23, 2025 at 12:10 EEST

HELSINKI, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM-Kymmene Corporation's Board of Directors has decided to initiate a strategic review of UPM Plywood business area to assess options for maximizing the long-term potential of the Plywood business in an evolving market environment. The strategic review includes a range of possibilities, including a potential separation from UPM through for example a divestment, partial demerger or initial public offering. The aim is to determine the best path forward for the Plywood business, while also benefiting the value creation for UPM's shareholders.

"UPM has transformed into a material solutions company with a broad portfolio of attractive businesses. We continuously evaluate opportunities across the portfolio to ensure full value creation potential. The decision to initiate a strategic review of UPM Plywood reflects our commitment to position each UPM business for long-term success," says Massimo Reynaudo, President and CEO of UPM.

"UPM Plywood is a strong, customer-focused business with a clear strategy and a proven ability to perform under varying market conditions. With the efficient production, robust in-house capabilities, and a well-established commercial model, we focus on delivering value to our stakeholders through the trusted WISA® brand and our long-standing customer relationships," says Tuija Suur-Hamari, Executive Vice President, UPM Plywood.

During the strategic review process, UPM remains fully committed to the Plywood business and its customers.

The review is expected to be concluded by the end of 2026.

UPM, Media relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,800 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €10.3 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

UPM - we renew the everyday

Read more: upm.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | X | UPM materialsolutions WeRenewTheEveryday

UPM Plywood

UPM Plywood offers high quality WISA® plywood and veneer products for construction, vehicle flooring, LNG shipbuilding, parquet manufacturing and other industrial applications. In 2024, UPM Plywood sales were EUR 430 million and it employs about 1600 people. UPM has four plywood mills and one veneer mill in Finland as well as a plywood mill in Estonia. www.wisaplywood.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/r/inside-information--upm-initiates-a-strategic-review-of-upm-plywood-business-area,c4238481

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inside-information-upm-initiates-a-strategic-review-of-upm-plywood-business-area-302564259.html