Dienstag, 23.09.2025
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
23.09.2025 11:16 Uhr
Flipster Debuts Market's First USD1 Perps for BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, and DOGE

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipster, a fast-growing crypto derivatives trading platform, is now the first exchange offering USD1 perpetuals for BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, and DOGE. USD1, the fully backed and regulated stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial (WLFI), can be traded or held on Flipster while earning loyalty points and USDT rewards. Alongside pioneering USD1 perpetuals, Flipster also leads the market with zero-spread trading on major pairs, eliminating slippage at entry and exit to give traders unmatched execution precision.

Flipster Debuts Market's First USD1 Perps for BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, and DOGE

USD1 Perps: A New Option for Major Markets

Top markets like BTC and ETH are consistently the most traded perpetual pairs in crypto, almost always quoted against top stablecoins. For Flipster, it was a natural step to debut USD1 perps for BTC, ETH, and other major assets. Traders can now access BTC-USD1, ETH-USD1, SOL-USD1, XRP-USD1, and DOGE-USD1 perpetual pairs, alongside USDT-USD1 spot.

With stablecoins already the backbone of derivatives trading, integrating WLFI's regulated USD1 as both a trading pair and a balance that earns rewards creates clear benefits for traders and the broader ecosystem.

The First Exchange to Eliminate Spread on Every Major Pair

On Flipster, all major pairs, including USD1 perps, trade with zero spread. Every entry and exit matches the true market price, eliminating the slippage that erodes returns elsewhere.

Together with WLFI and built-in points rewards, such as the USD1 loyalty program, Flipster delivers an unmatched perp trading experience where execution, speed, and rewards converge in one seamless, high-performance trading platform.

Flipster x WLFI Partnership

This debut builds on Flipster's recent partnership with WLFI, cementing USD1's status as an emerging stablecoin. By pioneering USD1 perpetuals and related offerings, Flipster reinforces its position as the go-to USD1 exchange, offering traders access to both major and altcoin pairs with unique capital efficiency and reward opportunities.

Trade. Earn. Stack points.

Experience the USD1 advantage on Flipster today.

About Flipster

Flipster is the zero-friction exchange for crypto traders who demand the ultimate perpetual trading experience. With zero spreads on major pairs and balances that earn while trading, it delivers precision and performance for those who move fast and trade faster. In 2024 alone, Flipster's trading volume grew 856% year-on-year, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing crypto perpetuals trading platforms. Learn more at flipster.io or follow X.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778491/Flipster_Debuts_Market_s_First_USD1_Perps_BTC_ETH_SOL_XRP.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flipster-debuts-markets-first-usd1-perps-for-btc-eth-sol-xrp-and-doge-302564269.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
